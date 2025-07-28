Home
Dutch passport crowned world’s fourth strongest in Henley Passport Index

By Simone Jacobs

In the newest version of the Henley Passport Index, the Dutch passport has been named as the fourth-most powerful passport in the world, allowing citizens to access 188 countries without a visa.

The Henley Passport Index 2025

Every year, law firm Henley & Partners compiles the Henley Passport Index, naming the countries with the strongest passports in the world. The ranking is based on data from 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations.

Based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA), the index awards different passports one point for every country their holders can access without needing to apply for a visa, and any place where entry is possible with a visa on arrival, an easily accessible visitors permit or an electronic travel authority (ETA). On the other hand, for each country where a pre-arranged visa or pre-departure government approval is needed, no points are awarded.

In the latest version of the ranking, released in July 2025, the Singaporean passport was named the most powerful in the world for visa-free travel, followed by the Japanese and South Korean passports in joint second place. Singaporean nationals can currently travel to 193 countries without a visa, while Japanese and South Korean citizens can travel to 190.

Dutch passport remains fourth-most powerful in the world

In January 2025, the Dutch passport was ranked as the fourth most powerful in the world, slipping from third place. In the newest version of the ranking, the Netherlands has remained in fourth place, sharing the position with Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal and Sweden. 

Dutch passport holders can travel to 188 countries without a visa, which is worth noting for Dutch residents who plan to get citizenship. The strength of the Dutch passport, at least according to Henley & Partners, often fluctuates between third, fourth and fifth positions, though consistently ranks in the top 10.

World’s strongest passports in 2025

As of July 2025, these are the countries with the most powerful passports in the world according to Henley & Partners:

For more information and to see the full ranking, take a look at the Henley Passport Index.

