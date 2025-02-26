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Increased number of non-EU migrants receiving work permits in the Netherlands

Increased number of non-EU migrants receiving work permits in the Netherlands

By Simone Jacobs

The latest figures from the Employee Insurance Agency (UWV) have shown a significant increase in the number of work permits issued to migrants coming to the Netherlands from outside the European Union last year. 

More non-EU migrants came to work in the Netherlands in 2024

In 2024, the UWV provided 20.172 non-EU migrants with work permits in the Netherlands, as reported by NU.nl. This is 12 percent higher than the number of permits issued the previous year and 26 percent higher than in 2022. 

According to Rabobank labour market specialist Leotine Treur, unemployment in the Netherlands, which has remained low for a while is the main reason for this. There are not enough locals to fill the growing number of job vacancies. "We have a tight labour market and that will remain the case in the coming years. As a result, the demand for labour migrants remains high," explained Treur.

AWVN, the Dutch employers’ association, also points out that the ageing population means that there will be a rise in the demand for healthcare and elderly care. “Therefore, there will continue to be a demand for extra hands,” said an AWVN spokesperson. “Another factor is that expats are often involved in high-quality work, for which there are not always enough people available in the Netherlands.”

Dutch companies hiring higher number of asylum seekers

The worker shortage in the Netherlands has also resulted in companies hiring asylum seekers more often. Last year, the UWV granted 9.281 work permits to refugees - quadruple the number given out the previous year.

Previously, asylum seekers were only allowed to work 24 weeks a year, a situation which changed at the end of 2023. As refugees are allowed to work more, employment agencies, catering businesses, cleaning companies and those in agriculture are employing more people from this group. 

Thumb image credit: Ruud Morijn Photographer / Shutterstock.com

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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