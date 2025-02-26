Increased number of non-EU migrants receiving work permits in the Netherlands

The latest figures from the Employee Insurance Agency (UWV) have shown a significant increase in the number of work permits issued to migrants coming to the Netherlands from outside the European Union last year.

More non-EU migrants came to work in the Netherlands in 2024

In 2024, the UWV provided 20.172 non-EU migrants with work permits in the Netherlands, as reported by NU.nl. This is 12 percent higher than the number of permits issued the previous year and 26 percent higher than in 2022.

According to Rabobank labour market specialist Leotine Treur, unemployment in the Netherlands, which has remained low for a while is the main reason for this. There are not enough locals to fill the growing number of job vacancies. "We have a tight labour market and that will remain the case in the coming years. As a result, the demand for labour migrants remains high," explained Treur.

AWVN, the Dutch employers’ association, also points out that the ageing population means that there will be a rise in the demand for healthcare and elderly care. “Therefore, there will continue to be a demand for extra hands,” said an AWVN spokesperson. “Another factor is that expats are often involved in high-quality work, for which there are not always enough people available in the Netherlands.”