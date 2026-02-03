Population growth in the Netherlands slows as immigration declines

For the third year in a row, the population in the Netherlands has grown more slowly. With more people leaving the country and fewer immigrating, population growth is levelling off.

Immigration sole contributor to Dutch population growth

According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), the population of the Netherlands grew by 87.000 people in 2025, reaching a total of 18,13 million. As was the case for the past three years, the growth was entirely due to migration.

The figures show that population growth continues to slow as fewer people move to the Netherlands and more make the decision to leave. Last year, 307.000 people immigrated to the Netherlands and a record-high 212.000 emigrated, resulting in a net increase of 95.000 people through migration - a decline compared to 108.000 in 2024.

Fewer people move to the Netherlands for work and studies

According to CBS demographer Ruben van Gaalen, European migrant workers and students in particular are leaving more often and coming to the Netherlands less often. "The Netherlands is losing its appeal, especially for eastern Europeans who come here to work. And there are, for example, 5.000 fewer German students on a net basis than a few years ago," Van Gaalen told AD.