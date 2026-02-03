Population growth in the Netherlands slows as immigration declines
For the third year in a row, the population in the Netherlands has grown more slowly. With more people leaving the country and fewer immigrating, population growth is levelling off.
Immigration sole contributor to Dutch population growth
According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), the population of the Netherlands grew by 87.000 people in 2025, reaching a total of 18,13 million. As was the case for the past three years, the growth was entirely due to migration.
The figures show that population growth continues to slow as fewer people move to the Netherlands and more make the decision to leave. Last year, 307.000 people immigrated to the Netherlands and a record-high 212.000 emigrated, resulting in a net increase of 95.000 people through migration - a decline compared to 108.000 in 2024.
Fewer people move to the Netherlands for work and studies
According to CBS demographer Ruben van Gaalen, European migrant workers and students in particular are leaving more often and coming to the Netherlands less often. "The Netherlands is losing its appeal, especially for eastern Europeans who come here to work. And there are, for example, 5.000 fewer German students on a net basis than a few years ago," Van Gaalen told AD.
The Dutch government has been trying to reduce migration for a while now, with proposals to introduce stricter rules for highly-skilled migration and tighter border controls, to name a few. Companies have criticised this as staff shortages mean that they are reliant on workers from abroad to fill important roles. Dutch universities have also criticised plans to cut international student numbers.
Deaths continue to outnumber births in the Netherlands
With the Netherlands now having more elderly residents than young people, it is perhaps unsurprising that the number of deaths still outnumber births, and means the population would have decreased without migration. While 166.000 babies were born in 2025, over 173.000 people died - birth rates remained constant but death rates rose.
Indeed, last year saw more deaths in the Netherlands than during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Before the arrival of the coronavirus, we had estimated the mortality rates for 2025 to be lower," says Van Gaalen. "During the coronavirus years, many people's health deteriorated; they likely account for most of those “extra” deaths."