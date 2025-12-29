Elderly residents now officially outnumber young people in the Netherlands
The Netherlands has just hit a major milestone in the ageing of its population: there are now officially more elderly residents than young people.
Over 65s now outnumber under 20s in the Netherlands
For the first time ever, the Netherlands has more elderly residents over the age of 65 than young people under the age of 20. According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), there are now approximately 3,76 million people in the 65+ category, compared to 3,72 million aged under 20.
CBS writes that the older population group is expected to grow more rapidly over the next 45 years: by 2070, it expects that there will be 4,1 million young people and 5,4 million people aged 75 and over. The number of people aged 80 and over will increase significantly, from 0,9 million in 2025 to 2,1 million in 2070.
Working age population shrinking
The figures also show that the proportion of the population that is old enough to work is falling. People in this group (between 20 and retirement age at 65) currently make up 59 percent of the population, a proportion that is expected to drop to 55 percent around 2040.
This is concerning because it is the working age population’s taxes that pay for young people’s education and elderly people’s healthcare.
Population of the Netherlands expected to grow in coming years
Overall, CBS says that it expects the population of the Netherlands to grow in the coming decades, although long-term forecasts are difficult. The statisticians expect more babies to be born than people to die in the coming decades - a reversal of the current situation. The population is expected to reach 20,6 million by 2070, an increase of 2,5 million compared to 2025.
The population growth of the Netherlands also depends heavily on immigration. Although CBS expects immigration to fall and emigration to increase in the coming years, there will still likely be more arrivals than departures, contributing to net population growth.
