Elderly residents now officially outnumber young people in the Netherlands

The Netherlands has just hit a major milestone in the ageing of its population: there are now officially more elderly residents than young people.

For the first time ever, the Netherlands has more elderly residents over the age of 65 than young people under the age of 20. According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), there are now approximately 3,76 million people in the 65+ category, compared to 3,72 million aged under 20.

CBS writes that the older population group is expected to grow more rapidly over the next 45 years: by 2070, it expects that there will be 4,1 million young people and 5,4 million people aged 75 and over. The number of people aged 80 and over will increase significantly, from 0,9 million in 2025 to 2,1 million in 2070.

Working age population shrinking

The figures also show that the proportion of the population that is old enough to work is falling. People in this group (between 20 and retirement age at 65) currently make up 59 percent of the population, a proportion that is expected to drop to 55 percent around 2040.