The Netherlands sent record-breaking 170 million Tikkies in 2025
Tikkie has seen yet another record-breaking year with 5,6 Tikkies sent per second in 2025. The Dutch payment request app saw over 170 million transactions take place over the course of the year, totalling 8,5 billion euros.
Food-related requests on Tikkies remain popular
Not only did Tikkie reach a new record number of transactions, but the Dutch mobile app also reached a significant milestone with its 1 billionth Tikkie since the app launched in 2016. "Reaching the 1 billion Tikkie milestone is a moment we're incredibly proud of," head of marketing at Tikkie Moreno Kensmil said in a news release. "It underscores how integral Tikkie has become to everyday life.”
In 2025, the most common reasons for sending Tikkies in the Netherlands were to settle bills for food, groceries, lunch, dinner and pizza. The average value of a Tikkie rose to 50,03 euros, around 3 euros more than last year.
More than 1 million Tikkies of less than 1 euro were paid across the country. Most of which were sent for the use of toilets on the most popular day of the year for Tikkie use: King’s Day, when 694.577 payment requests were sent within a 24-hour period.
Nearly quarter of Tikkies in the Netherlands paid within a minute
The Dutch don’t like holding on to debt or owing anyone money, and the speed with which people pay their Tikkies proves that: 89 percent of Tikkies sent by the over 10 million app users last year were paid within 24 hours and 65 percent were settled within just one hour.
If you think that’s fast, you’ll be amazed to hear that 23 percent were paid within a very speedy one minute.