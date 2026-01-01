Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
The Netherlands sent record-breaking 170 million Tikkies in 2025

The Netherlands sent record-breaking 170 million Tikkies in 2025

Robinotof / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Tikkie has seen yet another record-breaking year with 5,6 Tikkies sent per second in 2025. The Dutch payment request app saw over 170 million transactions take place over the course of the year, totalling 8,5 billion euros.

Food-related requests on Tikkies remain popular

Not only did Tikkie reach a new record number of transactions, but the Dutch mobile app also reached a significant milestone with its 1 billionth Tikkie since the app launched in 2016. "Reaching the 1 billion Tikkie milestone is a moment we're incredibly proud of," head of marketing at Tikkie Moreno Kensmil said in a news release. "It underscores how integral Tikkie has become to everyday life.”

In 2025, the most common reasons for sending Tikkies in the Netherlands were to settle bills for food, groceries, lunch, dinner and pizza. The average value of a Tikkie rose to 50,03 euros, around 3 euros more than last year.

More than 1 million Tikkies of less than 1 euro were paid across the country. Most of which were sent for the use of toilets on the most popular day of the year for Tikkie use: King’s Day, when 694.577 payment requests were sent within a 24-hour period. 

Nearly quarter of Tikkies in the Netherlands paid within a minute

The Dutch don’t like holding on to debt or owing anyone money, and the speed with which people pay their Tikkies proves that: 89 percent of Tikkies sent by the over 10 million app users last year were paid within 24 hours and 65 percent were settled within just one hour. 

If you think that’s fast, you’ll be amazed to hear that 23 percent were paid within a very speedy one minute.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

Amsterdam home to the Netherlands' most popular shopping streetsAmsterdam home to the Netherlands' most popular shopping streets
Packages from China to cost average of 6 euros more due to new Dutch surchargePackages from China to cost average of 6 euros more due to new Dutch surcharge
Deteriorating parcel delivery causes frustration among Dutch residentsDeteriorating parcel delivery causes frustration among Dutch residents
Saturday markets in the Netherlands: Food, flowers and friendsSaturday markets in the Netherlands: Food, flowers and friends
Dutch residents use Vinted to send packages to family to save on shippingDutch residents use Vinted to send packages to family to save on shipping
Mailing letters to Dutch addresses cheaper from Germany than the NetherlandsMailing letters to Dutch addresses cheaper from Germany than the Netherlands
Average price of a new car in the Netherlands rises above 50.000 eurosAverage price of a new car in the Netherlands rises above 50.000 euros
July 2025: 12 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowJuly 2025: 12 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.