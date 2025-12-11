Packages from China to cost average of 6 euros more due to new Dutch surcharge

The Netherlands is set to introduce a surcharge on packages from outside the European Union, aiming to reduce the large number of parcels from China. The handling fee, which is expected to be implemented from January 2026, means that packages ordered from online stores such as Temu, Shein and AliExpress will be around 6 euros more expensive.

The Netherlands to introduce handling fee for packages from China

A significant spike in the number of packages arriving in the Netherlands from abroad has been keeping customs so busy that the service is struggling to perform duties such as cargo safety checks, and import duty and tax collection. For this reason, the Dutch government wants to introduce a surcharge on packages with a value of up to 150 euros, for which customs duties do not currently apply.

Up to 90 percent of the 1 million daily packages entering the country in this price range are ordered online from stores like Temu, Shein and AliExpress. A large number of these packages are sent on to other EU countries.

The handling fee will be 2 euros per item and with the average package having three products, the average surcharge will be 6 euros per parcel. According to NOS, this could generate 2 billion euros annually, hopefully reduce the number of packages from outside the EU and protect Dutch stores that have been affected by competition.