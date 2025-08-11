Mailing letters to Dutch addresses cheaper from Germany than the Netherlands

Many people living in the Netherlands take quick trips to Germany for grocery shopping or to fill their petrol tanks to save a few bucks. Now, it has been revealed that it is also cheaper to send letters to Dutch addresses from Germany than it is from within the Netherlands itself.

Higher stamp prices in the Netherlands

Over the past few years, the price of stamps in the Netherlands has been steadily rising. The latest price hike saw PostNL raise the cost of a stamp by 10 cents to 1,31 euros - up 69 cents from 10 years ago, according to RTL Nieuws.

Meanwhile in Germany, the cost of sending a postcard or letter that weighs less than 20 grams costs 1,25 euros. While 6 cents might not seem like much, for those sending out a lot of letters or already popping across the border for cheaper groceries, sending mail from the federal republic will just add to their savings.

PostNL battles losses as mail volume drops

Declining mail volumes have been a problem for the Dutch mail carrier for years. PostNL previously requested financial support from the government, amounting to 68 million euros, to maintain delivery standards set by the government for this year and 2026.