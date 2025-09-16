Dutch residents use Vinted to send packages to family to save on shipping

People living in the Netherlands have come up with an inventive way to send packages for cheap using the online marketplace platform Vinted. Users sell and send large packages or personal items to themselves or family members to avoid the pricy shipping costs of parcel delivery services.

Vinted users take advantage of platform to send packages cheaply

A method widely discussed on social media and forums like Reddit, several people are now using Vinted to send packages in the Netherlands and internationally in a more affordable way. Vinted users list their items for sale on the platform at a low price, at 1 euro for example, then have a family member buy the package and pay the shipping costs.

This system allows people to send packages at a much lower price than other parcel delivery services, such as PostNL. Vinted collaborated with several courier companies, such as Mondial Relay, Vinted Go and Brenger, to give its users affordable delivery prices.

Many users even use the platform to bring an extra suitcase on holiday or to move. "Vinted is a great way to ship things very cheaply," an anonymous Dutch user told AD. "I once sent something to Spain with the FedEx courier service and it cost me 65 euros. That took forever. With Vinted, I can ship something internationally for 5 or 6 euros."