New Titanic exhibition brings costumes from famous 1997 movie to The Hague

More than a century after the ship sank in the mid-Atlantic in April 1912, the story of the ill-fated Titanic continues to fascinate people worldwide. If you too can’t get enough of all things Titanic, you’ll be pleased to hear that a new fashion-focused exhibition is opening in The Hague this weekend, featuring original costumes from the 1997 movie.

Titanic exhibition opens in The Hague this weekend

Titled "Titanic & Fashion: The Last Dance", the exhibition at the Kunstmuseum Den Haag weaves together history, fashion and cinematography, looking at garments between the years 1908 and 1918.

It brings together original costumes from the world-famous 1997 movie starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio as Rose and Jack, alongside never-before-seen garments and accessories from the museum’s own collection, as well as items by contemporary designers.

On display at the museum in the Hague are some recognisable pieces, including the tailored cream suit and purple, wide-brimmed hat that Rose wears when she first boards the "ship of dreams", the red satin and lace dress she wears when she meets Jack for the first time, and the layered chiffon dress and pink wool coat she’s wearing when the ship sinks. Visitors can also see the collarless shirt and corduroy trousers worn by Jack. These outfits are displayed alongside real outfits worn by the upper and working classes of the time.