New Titanic exhibition brings costumes from famous 1997 movie to The Hague

New Titanic exhibition brings costumes from famous 1997 movie to The Hague

Kunstmuseum Den Haag / Franck Doho

By Abi Carter

More than a century after the ship sank in the mid-Atlantic in April 1912, the story of the ill-fated Titanic continues to fascinate people worldwide. If you too can’t get enough of all things Titanic, you’ll be pleased to hear that a new fashion-focused exhibition is opening in The Hague this weekend, featuring original costumes from the 1997 movie. 

Titanic exhibition opens in The Hague this weekend

Titled "Titanic & Fashion: The Last Dance", the exhibition at the Kunstmuseum Den Haag weaves together history, fashion and cinematography, looking at garments between the years 1908 and 1918. 

It brings together original costumes from the world-famous 1997 movie starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio as Rose and Jack, alongside never-before-seen garments and accessories from the museum’s own collection, as well as items by contemporary designers. 

On display at the museum in the Hague are some recognisable pieces, including the tailored cream suit and purple, wide-brimmed hat that Rose wears when she first boards the "ship of dreams", the red satin and lace dress she wears when she meets Jack for the first time, and the layered chiffon dress and pink wool coat she’s wearing when the ship sinks. Visitors can also see the collarless shirt and corduroy trousers worn by Jack. These outfits are displayed alongside real outfits worn by the upper and working classes of the time. 

Parallels between the Titanic era and today, say museum curators

According to the museum, the exhibition programme is designed to show “how the story of the Titanic is not only about the past but also, surprisingly enough, about the present.” The curators write that the Titanic period actually has a surprising number of similarities with the present: “an unbridled confidence in technology, liberation movements, class inequality and waves of migration.” 

"Titanic & Fashion - The Last Dance" is at the Kunsmuseum Den Haag from September 27, 2025, until January 25, 2026. You can buy tickets online. 

Abi Carter

Editor in chief at IamExpat Media

Abi studied German and History at the University of Manchester and has since lived in Berlin, Hamburg and Utrecht, working since 2017 as a writer, editor and content marketeer. Although she's happily taken on some German and Dutch quirks, she keeps a stash of Yorkshire Tea on hand, because nowhere does a brew quite like home.Read more

