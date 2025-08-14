Majority of people in the Netherlands have easy access to food and fun

Grabbing an ice-cold drink or a tasty sandwich after a walk around a museum is easy to do for many Dutch residents, as people in the Netherlands often live within 5 kilometres of cafes, restaurants and attractions, reports Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

Many Dutch residents live within 1,5 kilometres of cafes and restaurants

According to figures from CBS, people in the Netherlands only need to travel an average distance of 1,5 kilometres to find a cafe. Unsurprisingly, Amsterdam and The Hague have the most cafes in the country, with an average of 10 cafes within a kilometre, four times as many as other cities. Residents in Rotterdam can also find a nice spot to grab a meal or drink, with 7 cafes within a kilometre.

Other food establishments such as snack bars, lunchrooms and ice cream parlours are also easily accessible; in 2024, one of these locations could be found an average of 800 metres from home, especially in Limburg, Noord Brabant and the four largest Dutch cities.

Cinemas and museums often within 5 kilometres of homes

Dutch residents have many options for leisure activities, with several attractions just a quick cycle away. The average distance to a museum in the Netherlands is 4,2 kilometres, and more than three museums can be found within five kilometres. The Dutch city with the highest number of museums is Amsterdam, with an average of 21 per 5 kilometres. Following closely behind are The Hague and Leiden, with 13 and 11, respectively.