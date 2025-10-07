7 restaurants in the Netherlands honoured with new Michelin stars

The food industry has a lot to celebrate this week as five restaurants in the Netherlands have been awarded their first Michelin star, and two establishments received their second. Two Dutch restaurants were also presented with a Michelin Green Star for their commitment to sustainable gastronomy.

5 Dutch restaurants awarded first Michelin stars

At a ceremony in Maastricht earlier this week, five Dutch restaurants had the honour of being featured in the 2025 Michelin Guide for the first time, while two others were given their second Michelin star. The Netherlands didn’t perform as well as it did in the 2024 guide, when 10 restaurants were added to the list.

With another year without any new three-star restaurants, it is impressive that De Librije in Zwolle has managed to hold onto its three Michelin stars. This year’s awards were particularly emotional as the head chef and co-owner of the restaurant, Jonnie Boer, passed away in April. He was honoured posthumously with a Mentorship Award.

Here are the seven Dutch restaurants that were awarded new Michelin stars: