7 restaurants in the Netherlands honoured with new Michelin stars

NorthSky Films / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

The food industry has a lot to celebrate this week as five restaurants in the Netherlands have been awarded their first Michelin star, and two establishments received their second. Two Dutch restaurants were also presented with a Michelin Green Star for their commitment to sustainable gastronomy. 

5 Dutch restaurants awarded first Michelin stars

At a ceremony in Maastricht earlier this week, five Dutch restaurants had the honour of being featured in the 2025 Michelin Guide for the first time, while two others were given their second Michelin star. The Netherlands didn’t perform as well as it did in the 2024 guide, when 10 restaurants were added to the list. 

With another year without any new three-star restaurants, it is impressive that De Librije in Zwolle has managed to hold onto its three Michelin stars. This year’s awards were particularly emotional as the head chef and co-owner of the restaurant, Jonnie Boer, passed away in April. He was honoured posthumously with a Mentorship Award.

Here are the seven Dutch restaurants that were awarded new Michelin stars:

  • Created, Eijsden
  • GEM., Gemert
  • Olde Marckt, Aalten
  • Choux, Amsterdam
  • CUE, Amsterdam
  • Novaela, Delft
  • Restaurant Calva, Nootdorp

The Netherlands home to 119 Michelin-star restaurants

As of Monday, the Netherlands boasts five new Michelin-star restaurants located in various Dutch cities, while two restaurants received the Michelin Green Star for their “continued commitment to working towards a better future”.

The nine Dutch restaurants which were awarded a Bib Gourmand also deserve some hype for their food, as they are celebrated for offering “excellent value for money, regardless of the restaurant’s cooking style or concept”.

Overall, the Michelin Guide for the Netherlands in 2025 includes 98 one-star restaurants, 20 two-star restaurants and one three-star restaurant, bringing the country's total to 119. The Netherlands also has 23 Michelin Green Star restaurants and 78 Bib Gourmand restaurants. 

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

