Dutch pastry chefs bake largest pie in the world at over 1.000 kilos

What better way to celebrate a momentous occasion than having a slice of pie? Indeed, the organiser of the Bread and Pastry Fair (BBB) and bakers in Maastricht thought the same thing, but wanted to take it a step further. To celebrate the 70th edition of the fair, they have baked the largest pie in the world.

Giant Dutch pie makes it into Guinness Book of Records

Weighing in at 1.058 kilograms, with a diameter of 7,7 metres, the pie created for the pastry fair in Maastricht has officially been named the largest pie in the world and will soon feature in the Guinness Book of Records. While the pie was baked in the Dutch province of Limburg, it was not a Limburgse vlaai as it exceeded the 30-centimetre diameter limit that would allow it to be classified as such.

"We wanted to celebrate BBB's 70th anniversary with something fun," manager of the BBB Silvie Slachter told L1 Nieuws. "During our brainstorming session over a slice of pie, we came up with this crazy idea. Because when you have a birthday in Limburg, you treat your guests with pie."

The pie, created by the bakers of Smores patisserie in Meerssen and Maastricht, was made by baking it in several pieces in different ovens and assembling it like a puzzle. The large quantity of ingredients used to bake the world’s largest pie included 350 kg of flour, 3,5 kg of yeast, 300 kg of sugar, 125 kg of butter, 3,2 kg of salt, 16 kg of cornstarch, 1 kg of vanilla, 530 kg of apricots and 600 eggs.