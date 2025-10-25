Utrecht named among world’s best travel destinations for 2026

Lonely Planet has revealed its Best in Travel guide for 2026, listing the 25 must-see destinations across the world, and Utrecht has made it onto the list. The Dutch city was named the best place to visit for a relaxing European weekend.

Utrecht best destination for weekend getaway in Europe

For the first time ever, Utrecht has claimed a spot in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel guide for 2026. The travel site names the city as a “brilliant destination for a weekend break”.

According to Lonely Planet, one of the things that makes the city such a great destination is its location. Utrecht is easily accessible from Amsterdam by public transport, making it easy to get to from the country’s main airport.

The city is also praised for its “medieval centre, gabled houses that belong in a Vermeer painting and a bounty of bookshops, restaurants and museums to dig into”. One of the most notable features is the canals - the wharf cellars, which have multiple levels, create a cosy atmosphere to enjoy local food and drinks.