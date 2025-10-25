Utrecht named among world’s best travel destinations for 2026
Lonely Planet has revealed its Best in Travel guide for 2026, listing the 25 must-see destinations across the world, and Utrecht has made it onto the list. The Dutch city was named the best place to visit for a relaxing European weekend.
Utrecht best destination for weekend getaway in Europe
For the first time ever, Utrecht has claimed a spot in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel guide for 2026. The travel site names the city as a “brilliant destination for a weekend break”.
According to Lonely Planet, one of the things that makes the city such a great destination is its location. Utrecht is easily accessible from Amsterdam by public transport, making it easy to get to from the country’s main airport.
The city is also praised for its “medieval centre, gabled houses that belong in a Vermeer painting and a bounty of bookshops, restaurants and museums to dig into”. One of the most notable features is the canals - the wharf cellars, which have multiple levels, create a cosy atmosphere to enjoy local food and drinks.
The many places to visit and things to do in Utrecht are also a big draw, from the unique shops sprinkled throughout the city to climbing the Dom Tower (Domtoren) or visiting the UNESCO World Heritage Site Rietveld-Schröderhuis. The “iconic picture book bunny,” Miffy, was also noted as a cherished symbol to keep an eye out for while exploring the city.
Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2026
Utrecht joins 24 other travel destinations in Lonely Planet’s latest travel guide. Finland was named the best destination for finding happiness in wild places, while Sardinia in Italy was praised for being the best for a wild island escape and Tipperary in Ireland is considered the best for hiking, history and food.
Other destinations that featured on the list include Cádiz in Spain, Maine in the United States, Quy Nhon in Vietnam and Jeju-Do in South Korea. Barbados, Tunisia, Botswana and Peru were also named in the guide.