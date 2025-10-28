Price increases for Dutch groceries still higher than European average

Based on recent figures, grocery prices in the Netherlands have seen a sharper rise than the European average yet again. While neighbouring countries such as Belgium and Germany are also seeing price increases, they are rising a lot more slowly than in the Netherlands.

Dutch grocery prices rise faster than in neighbouring countries

In September 2025, the price of Dutch groceries was 3,7 percent higher than a year ago. This is higher than the average for Europe of 3 percent, reports Financieele Dagblad (FD).

It’s common knowledge that many residents in the Netherlands often do their shopping across the border in Germany because it's cheaper and with neighbouring countries seeing grocery prices rise less rapidly, it is unsurprising. Last month, Belgium saw grocery prices 3,2 percent higher than a year ago, while Germany saw a lower 2,9 percent rise.

This has been the case for months, and while inflation has been slowing down, the Netherlands is still seeing the fastest annual growth in grocery prices in Western Europe. According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), beef (34 percent), chocolate (19 percent) and coffee (22 percent) have gotten particularly more expensive.