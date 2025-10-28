Price increases for Dutch groceries still higher than European average
Based on recent figures, grocery prices in the Netherlands have seen a sharper rise than the European average yet again. While neighbouring countries such as Belgium and Germany are also seeing price increases, they are rising a lot more slowly than in the Netherlands.
Dutch grocery prices rise faster than in neighbouring countries
In September 2025, the price of Dutch groceries was 3,7 percent higher than a year ago. This is higher than the average for Europe of 3 percent, reports Financieele Dagblad (FD).
It’s common knowledge that many residents in the Netherlands often do their shopping across the border in Germany because it's cheaper and with neighbouring countries seeing grocery prices rise less rapidly, it is unsurprising. Last month, Belgium saw grocery prices 3,2 percent higher than a year ago, while Germany saw a lower 2,9 percent rise.
This has been the case for months, and while inflation has been slowing down, the Netherlands is still seeing the fastest annual growth in grocery prices in Western Europe. According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), beef (34 percent), chocolate (19 percent) and coffee (22 percent) have gotten particularly more expensive.
Local markets affect grocery prices
The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) recently launched an investigation to see whether producers and Dutch supermarkets are raising prices unfairly to make larger profits. On the other hand, some experts believe other costs, such as rising wages and rents, are affecting grocery prices. "All of these have to be paid, and that's reflected in grocery prices," Sebastiaan Schreijen from Rabobank told FD.
VAT on groceries is also higher in the Netherlands than in Germany and Belgium. Other differences in local markets can also affect prices. "The grocery market is often country-specific. If, for example, market leader Colruyt in Belgium lowers the price of milk, competitors like Delhaize and Albert Heijn in Belgium will likely follow suit, but Albert Heijn in the Netherlands certainly won't," says Laurens Sloot, director of the academic training institute for the food sector, EFMI.