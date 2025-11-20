Statiegeld bottle deposits could double next year, says Dutch inspectorate

The Dutch Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) is pushing for the country’s poor return rate on bottles and cans to be boosted. Starting next year, the statiegeld deposit could be doubled, or alternatively customers would be given a bonus for returning their items.

Statiegeld in the Netherlands could increase to 30 cents

The ILT is putting pressure on Verpact, the organisation representing producers and retailers, to take measures to boost returns, after years of rates failing to meet the 90-percent target set in law.

According to documents obtained by AD, ILT has given Verpact two options to incentivise higher return rates: either raise the deposit by 15 cents (taking it to 30 cents for small bottles, and 45 cents for large bottles), or keep it at 15 cents and offer a “bonus” on returns. With the second option, customers would still pay a 15-cent deposit, but get back 30 cents when they return the bottle.

If Verpact fails to take action by January 1, 2026, the ILT says it will impose a penalty of 1,5 million euros per day. However, Verpact has appealed to the Council of States for a pause while the details are hammered out.