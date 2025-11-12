Water board taxes in the Netherlands to see significant increase in 2026

Residents in the Netherlands can expect a significant increase in how much they will spend on their water bills for 2026. The Dutch Association of Water Boards (Unie van Waterschappen) has revealed that water rates will rise by up to 32 euros next year.

Price hike on the cards for Dutch water rates in 2026

Based on a survey of the 21 water boards in the Netherlands, the Unie van Waterschappen has determined that while rates have not yet been finalised, households can expect a significant price hike.

In 2026, a family of four living in a home worth 370.000 euros could see water rates increase from 478 euros to an average of 510 euros, while single-person households can expect a 10 euro rise to 213 euros. Local water boards will announce their final water rates for next year in the coming weeks.

Water rates differ per water board in the Netherlands

As each regional water authority decides its own water price and tax rates for the region, the price of water varies depending on where in the Netherlands you live. Water rates are determined based on whether the region is low-lying, urban or rural, the presence of vulnerable natural areas and the number of dikes.