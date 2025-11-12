Home
Water board taxes in the Netherlands to see significant increase in 2026

By Simone Jacobs

Residents in the Netherlands can expect a significant increase in how much they will spend on their water bills for 2026. The Dutch Association of Water Boards (Unie van Waterschappen) has revealed that water rates will rise by up to 32 euros next year.

Price hike on the cards for Dutch water rates in 2026

Based on a survey of the 21 water boards in the Netherlands, the Unie van Waterschappen has determined that while rates have not yet been finalised, households can expect a significant price hike. 

In 2026, a family of four living in a home worth 370.000 euros could see water rates increase from 478 euros to an average of 510 euros, while single-person households can expect a 10 euro rise to 213 euros. Local water boards will announce their final water rates for next year in the coming weeks.

Water rates differ per water board in the Netherlands

As each regional water authority decides its own water price and tax rates for the region, the price of water varies depending on where in the Netherlands you live. Water rates are determined based on whether the region is low-lying, urban or rural, the presence of vulnerable natural areas and the number of dikes.

According to the Unie van Waterschappen, water boards are facing increasing challenges, which is why they need to raise their rates. The water authorities need to “invest more in safe dikes, absorb peak rainfall and dry spells, and purify wastewater”. 

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

