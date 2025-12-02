Amsterdam residents to see lower water bills for 2026

While water board taxes in most Dutch cities are set to rise significantly in 2026, Amsterdam residents will be glad to hear that water bills in the Dutch capital will not increase next year. In fact, due to a new cost distribution system, many households will actually pay slightly less.

Amsterdam freezes water rates for 2026

The water board in Amsterdam, Waterschap Amstel Gooi en Vecht (AGV), has announced that water rates will remain unchanged for the region in 2026. "We are financially strong again. That's why we don't need to raise taxes this year,” said AGV executive director Simon Deurloo in a press release. “We continue to invest in safe, sufficient, and clean water. We also look to the future with confidence."

To keep water board taxes affordable for residents, AGV is also changing its cost distribution system, which means that costs for the water system will be distributed among residents, homeowners, businesses and building owners, and land and nature reserve owners. With the new system, “the more the water board does for you, the more you pay”.

According to AT5, households will see a slight decrease of about 15 euros per year because of the new system. The exact amount seen on the water bill will depend on whether you rent or own your home, and whether you live alone or with other people.