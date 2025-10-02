Households in the Netherlands pay second-highest gas prices in Europe

The latest figures from the Household Energy Price Index (HEPI) have shown that the Netherlands has the second-highest gas prices in Europe. While steep taxes are partly to blame, several Dutch energy providers have been accused of overcharging households with variable energy contracts.

Dutch gas bills higher than in neighbouring countries

Based on figures from HEPI, Dutch households pay 0,177 euros per kilowatt hour for gas - only Sweden has higher gas prices. Energy comparison site Enegergievergelijk.nl analysed these figures and found that when looking at an average annual gas consumption of 1.020m3 costing 1.801 euros a year, residents in the Netherlands pay almost 750 euros more than those in Germany and around 450 euros more than those in Belgium.

According to Energievergelijk.nl, high gas prices in the Netherlands are mainly due to high energy taxes and value-added tax (VAT) meant to encourage households to switch to more sustainable energy sources. The comparison site estimates that two-thirds of the average Dutch gas price of 1,274 euros per cubic metre goes towards taxes.

Many energy experts have argued that high energy taxes are unfair for poorly insulated homes or those that cannot switch to more sustainable sources. “Gas is taxed much more heavily than electricity,” said Koen Kuijper from Energievergelijk.nl. “For many people, such as renters, making their homes more sustainable, let alone switching off gas, is simply not an option. Yet, they are the ones who end up footing the bill.”