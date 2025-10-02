Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Households in the Netherlands pay second-highest gas prices in Europe

Households in the Netherlands pay second-highest gas prices in Europe

By Simone Jacobs

The latest figures from the Household Energy Price Index (HEPI) have shown that the Netherlands has the second-highest gas prices in Europe. While steep taxes are partly to blame, several Dutch energy providers have been accused of overcharging households with variable energy contracts.

Dutch gas bills higher than in neighbouring countries

Based on figures from HEPI, Dutch households pay 0,177 euros per kilowatt hour for gas - only Sweden has higher gas prices. Energy comparison site Enegergievergelijk.nl analysed these figures and found that when looking at an average annual gas consumption of 1.020m3 costing 1.801 euros a year, residents in the Netherlands pay almost 750 euros more than those in Germany and around 450 euros more than those in Belgium.

According to Energievergelijk.nl, high gas prices in the Netherlands are mainly due to high energy taxes and value-added tax (VAT) meant to encourage households to switch to more sustainable energy sources. The comparison site estimates that two-thirds of the average Dutch gas price of 1,274 euros per cubic metre goes towards taxes

Many energy experts have argued that high energy taxes are unfair for poorly insulated homes or those that cannot switch to more sustainable sources. “Gas is taxed much more heavily than electricity,” said Koen Kuijper from Energievergelijk.nl. “For many people, such as renters, making their homes more sustainable, let alone switching off gas, is simply not an option. Yet, they are the ones who end up footing the bill.”

Mass claim against Dutch energy providers

High taxes aren’t the only thing affecting energy prices. The Dutch Consumers’ Association (Consumentenbond) and the Homeowners’ Association (VEH) have recently launched a mass claim against six major energy suppliers in the Netherlands, including Vattenfall, Eneco, Essent, Energiedirect, Budget Energie and Greenchoice. According to the organisations, these providers have been unfairly overcharging their customers with variable energy contracts.

Previously, the Consumentenbond opened a reporting point for residents with variable energy contracts who have experienced unwarranted rate changes in the past five years. 175.000 of 225.000 affected consumers submitted their claims through the reporting point. According to NOS, the organisations wanted to reach a solution with the energy companies, but they were unable to agree, which is why they are now launching a mass claim. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

IamExpat Fair The Hague 2025: Book your workshop now!IamExpat Fair The Hague 2025: Book your workshop now!
Participate in a survey about expat voting in the NetherlandsParticipate in a survey about expat voting in the Netherlands
Buying a house in the Netherlands: No more transfer tax in 2021Buying a house in the Netherlands: No more transfer tax in 2021
Pandemic: Rising Tide - a board game set in the NetherlandsPandemic: Rising Tide - a board game set in the Netherlands
[Infographic] 25 facts about Amsterdam[Infographic] 25 facts about Amsterdam
New app targets history enthusiastsNew app targets history enthusiasts
[Video] The expansion of Amsterdam in the 17th century[Video] The expansion of Amsterdam in the 17th century
[Promo video] Going Dutch[Promo video] Going Dutch
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.