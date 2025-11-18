Households in the Netherlands can look forward to lower energy bills in 2026

Households in the Netherlands can expect slightly lower energy bills next year, according to a new report by ING Research. The drop is down to both geopolitical developments and sustainability initiatives.

If their consumption stays the same, households in the Netherlands are expected to pay around 4 percent less for their gas and electricity in 2026, according to an ING Research report. This is despite the impact that higher fixed costs and the increase in the gas tax is having on utility bills.

According to the report, affordability - energy costs calculated as a proportion of a household’s total income - will also improve next year. This year, households in the Netherlands spend approximately 4,4 percent of their disposable income on energy. In 2026, that share is expected to fall to around 4,1 percent.

Cost of energy to fall thanks to increase in supply rates

Analysts at the Dutch bank say that expenses will go down thanks to lower variable energy supply rates. This is because international gas supplies are expected to rise sharply in the new year due an expansion of liquid natural gas (LNG) capacity. Both the US and Qatar are expected to increase exports, while European import terminals in locations in Germany and Finland will expand.