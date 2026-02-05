Municipal taxes in the Netherlands to increase by average of 6,5 percent

Based on most recent figures, Dutch municipalities are poised to collect 15,3 billion euros in taxes this year - 6,5 percent more than in 2025. Property tax, waste disposal tax, sewage tax and parking fees will be the biggest contributors.

Dutch municipalities to raise 15 billion euros from levies

In 2026, municipalities will earn an average of 6,5 percent more from levies, amounting to 15,3 billion euros. This increase is smaller than the year before, when municipal taxes rose by 8 percent, but it is still significant.

According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), almost 85 percent of the budgeted tax revenue is made from property tax (OZB), waste disposal tax, sewage tax and parking fees. Other levies such as tourist tax, building fees and admin fees, among others, account for the rest.

Municipalities are free to choose for what they use the income from OZB and parking fees, while proceeds from waste and sewage taxes go towards the costs of the services.