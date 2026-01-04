Mobile data use in the Netherlands hits record high

A new record has been set in the Netherlands, with residents consuming 817 million gigabytes of mobile data in the third quarter of 2025, reports the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM).

Peak in mobile data consumption in the Netherlands

People in the Netherlands spent a lot of time browsing the internet, streaming their favourite shows or watching live sports events on their mobile phones in 2025. In the months of July to September, a whopping 817 million gigabytes of mobile data was used - 14 percent higher than in the second quarter of the year, which already saw a 16 percent increase.

Not only are residents using more mobile data, but they are also moving towards faster internet connections. 74,4 percent of households now have a subscription with an internet speed between 100 and 1.000 Megabits per second (Mbps). The number of households with very fast internet (more than 1.000 Mbps) also increased slightly to 16,5 percent.

Fibre-optic internet connections continue to expand

More households in the Netherlands also have access to fibre optic connections, with a total of 8,72 million installations now complete. 3,4 million homes have fibre subscriptions - a 1,5 percent increase compared to the previous quarter.