What did people in the Netherlands google in 2025?

Google’s Year in Search for 2025 has been released, and it might surprise you to find out what everyone in the Netherlands was searching on the internet.

2025 Google trends in the Netherlands

It has been a busy year with a lot happening both in the Netherlands and internationally. The top search for 2025 in the Netherlands was the voting guide (stemwijzer) for the Dutch elections.

The 2025 elections were a major theme in the country this year, with D66 and Rob Jetten trending, along with questions about voting and election results among the most-googled. Another popular search topic was Charlie Kirk, the American right-wing activist who was shot dead during a lecture on a university campus.

Many people in the Netherlands were also trying to understand youth slang, with searches involving terms like “6-7” and “sigma”. Other notable items also made an appearance in the top 10, such as the new iPhone 17, the collectable plush toy line Labubu, the Women’s European Football Championships (EK) and the NATO summit, which was held in The Hague this year.