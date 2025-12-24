What did people in the Netherlands google in 2025?
Google’s Year in Search for 2025 has been released, and it might surprise you to find out what everyone in the Netherlands was searching on the internet.
2025 Google trends in the Netherlands
It has been a busy year with a lot happening both in the Netherlands and internationally. The top search for 2025 in the Netherlands was the voting guide (stemwijzer) for the Dutch elections.
The 2025 elections were a major theme in the country this year, with D66 and Rob Jetten trending, along with questions about voting and election results among the most-googled. Another popular search topic was Charlie Kirk, the American right-wing activist who was shot dead during a lecture on a university campus.
Many people in the Netherlands were also trying to understand youth slang, with searches involving terms like “6-7” and “sigma”. Other notable items also made an appearance in the top 10, such as the new iPhone 17, the collectable plush toy line Labubu, the Women’s European Football Championships (EK) and the NATO summit, which was held in The Hague this year.
Most-googled questions in the Netherlands
With how tumultuous the year was for Dutch politics, it is unsurprising that many questions put into the world were on the topic, such as “Why did the cabinet fall?”, “Until what time can you vote?” and “What time will the election results be available?”.
After PVV pulled out of the coalition, collapsing the government, a snap election was held in October. D66 became the largest party, claiming the election win, which would also explain why there were many searches surrounding the party and its leader, Rob Jetten.
Holidays were another popular theme, with searches about Remembrance Day (Dodenherdenking), Easter, Pentecost (Pinksteren) and King’s Day making top appearances.
Top Google searches in the Netherlands 2025
In all, here are the top 10 trending search terms in the Netherlands for 2025:
- Voting guide (stemwijzer)
- Charlie Kirk
- Elections 2025
- iPhone 17
- D66
- Rob Jetten
- Women's European Football Championships
- Labubu
- Marco Borsato
- NATO summit
Here are some of the most asked questions in the Netherlands:
- Until what time can you vote?
- How old is Rob Jetten?
- What is a pulmonary embolism?
- What is Pentecost?
- Why is Israel attacking Iran?
- Why isn’t King’s Day on a Sunday?
- What is mortgage interest deduction?
- What does 6-7 mean?
- Why was the chainsaw invented?
- How old is Freek from Suzan & Freek?
For more information about the biggest search trends for 2025, visit the Google Trends Website.