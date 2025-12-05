The Netherlands to boycott Eurovision 2026 over Israel's participation

Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS has withdrawn from the Eurovision Song Contest, after it was announced that Israel would still be allowed to compete. This means the Netherlands will not be taking part in the 2026 edition of the European song festival.

No Dutch entry for Eurovision 2026

The Netherlands has pulled out of the Eurovision Song Contest after the organiser EBU announced that Israel would not be excluded from the competition. Several broadcasters, including AVROTROS from the Netherlands, wanted Israel to be banned from competing due to the war in Gaza.

“This was not an easy decision, and we didn't make it lightly. The Eurovision Song Contest is incredibly valuable to us,” wrote AVROTROS CEO Taco Zimmerman in a press release. “Culture unites, but not at all costs. What happened last year touches our boundaries. Universal values ​​like humanity and a free press have been seriously violated and are non-negotiable for us.”

The Dutch broadcaster also cited Israel’s “political interference” in the most recent edition of Eurovision as a reason to withdraw. Israel, which took second place last year, launched several government-run campaigns to encourage people from other countries to vote for their entry.