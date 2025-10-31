November 2025: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
It’s that time of year again: the oliebollen stands are back, the nights are getting longer and some Christmas decorations are already popping up. As we enter a new month, here’s what you need to know about November 2025 in the Netherlands.
1. First IamExpat Fair in Eindhoven
Our team is once again creating a meeting place for expats and local businesses, but this time is extra special as it will be the very first IamExpat Fair in Eindhoven! On November 8, from 10am to 5pm, the newest edition of the fair will take place at the Klokgebouw, where visitors can find free workshops on every expat-relevant subject you could think of, from housing and Dutch language courses to finding a job and childcare.
With opportunities to speak to experts from companies such as ABN AMRO, Expat Mortgages, Brainport and Undutchables Recruitment Agency, you can ask all the questions you need to help you settle and integrate into life in the Netherlands, as well as having a great opportunity to network with other expats and share tips and tricks about living the Dutch life.
Plus, the American Book Center will also have a stand so you can pick up your favourite English books while you’re there. Get your ticket now and book your favourite free workshops to avoid disappointment!
2. Dutch health insurers to announce 2026 premiums
With health insurers all announcing their premium increases, November means it’s time to revisit the topic of health insurance in the Netherlands. All health insurance providers have until November 12 to announce their monthly premiums for 2026.
If the price rise is a bit too steep for your liking, you’ll be pleased to hear that you have until the New Year to change health insurance providers.
3. Deadline to opt out of LinkedIn AI system approaches
Starting from November 3, 2025, LinkedIn will use the data of European users to train its artificial intelligence system, including your name and information about work and education, location and skills, as well as any public content. If you do not want the platform to use your personal data, you can opt out before November 3.
4. Children in the Netherlands celebrate Sint-Maarten
Don’t put your bowl of sweets from Halloween away just yet! Children in the Netherlands will head from house to house carrying homemade lanterns and singing songs in exchange for sweets (snoep) on Sint-Maarten, the Netherlands' very own door-knocking tradition.
The festival is celebrated every year on November 11. To learn more about Sint-Maarten and how to prepare, read our expat guide to Sint-Maarten.
5. Sinterklaas arrives in the Netherlands
The arrival of Sinterklaas kicks off the first Christmas festivities of the year in the Netherlands. While Sinterklaas itself is not actually celebrated until December 5, it is a Dutch tradition for families and kids to head out and watch Saint Nicholas and his helpers arrive in different Dutch cities on his boat from Spain. This year, Sinterklaas will first land in Texel on November 15.
6. First Christmas markets kick off across the Netherlands
For those Christmas lovers out there who start singing along to festive tunes and bring out the Christmas decorations as soon as the weather begins to turn, the fact that Christmas markets are already kicking off is something to celebrate in itself.
Whether you want to do some early holiday shopping or make the most of the festive season, there are many fairs and events to enjoy from November, such as one of the most impressive Christmas markets in Europe, Christmas Town Valkenburg.