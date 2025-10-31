November 2025: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to know

It’s that time of year again: the oliebollen stands are back, the nights are getting longer and some Christmas decorations are already popping up. As we enter a new month, here’s what you need to know about November 2025 in the Netherlands.

1. First IamExpat Fair in Eindhoven

Our team is once again creating a meeting place for expats and local businesses, but this time is extra special as it will be the very first IamExpat Fair in Eindhoven! On November 8, from 10am to 5pm, the newest edition of the fair will take place at the Klokgebouw, where visitors can find free workshops on every expat-relevant subject you could think of, from housing and Dutch language courses to finding a job and childcare.

With opportunities to speak to experts from companies such as ABN AMRO, Expat Mortgages, Brainport and Undutchables Recruitment Agency, you can ask all the questions you need to help you settle and integrate into life in the Netherlands, as well as having a great opportunity to network with other expats and share tips and tricks about living the Dutch life.



Plus, the American Book Center will also have a stand so you can pick up your favourite English books while you’re there. Get your ticket now and book your favourite free workshops to avoid disappointment!

2. Dutch health insurers to announce 2026 premiums

With health insurers all announcing their premium increases, November means it’s time to revisit the topic of health insurance in the Netherlands. All health insurance providers have until November 12 to announce their monthly premiums for 2026.