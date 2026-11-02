Christmas Town Valkenburg
Image credit: © Kerststad Valkenburg
Christmas Town Valkenburg
From November 13, 2026 to January 3, 2027, one of the most impressive Christmas markets in Europe will be open to the public in Valkenburg, located in the southern Dutch province of Limburg and not far from Maastricht. Being close to the Dutch-German border, Christmas Town Valkenburg ( Kerststad Valkenburg ) is also very popular with expats in Germany.
A festive day out in Valkenburg
A great deal of the Valkenburg Christmas Market is held in the city’s atmospheric and historic underground caves, although there are other events going on in other parts of the town. This award-winning event sees the entire town transformed into a beautifully decorated Christmas wonderland!
In 2025 Christmas Town Valkenburg won the awards for Best Christmas Parade in Europe and Best Christmas Market in the Netherlands, and placed seventh in the competition for Europe's Best Christmas Market. The city-wide activity programme includes highlights such as a Christmas parade, a nativity scene and a "real-life" Santa for kids to visit.
Photo: © Kerststad Valkenburg
Here's an overview of the main events:
Kerstmarkt Gemeentegrot (Municipal Cave Christmas Market)
The focal point will once again be the Gemeentegrot (Municipal Cave) with its seemingly endless stretches of corridors. This is one of the most notable Christmas markets in Europe, selling countless Christmas gifts. However, it's the impressive structures of the caves, rather than the merchandise, that make the event as popular as it is. The entrance is at the foot of the famous Cauberg hill.
Kerstmarkt Fluweelengrot (Velvet Cave Christmas Market)
The Velvet Cave Christmas Market welcomes you to its many stalls in these caves every year and makes a visit to this cave both cosy and exciting. This market runs in a labyrinth under the castle ruins of Valkenburg, with corridors that wind here and there, where you'll find Christmas merchandise and all the trappings of a heartwarming Christmassy day out!
Santa's Village
This above-ground Christmas market in the centre of the town of Valkenburg comprises an inviting array of wooden chalets selling all kinds of Christmas gifts and delicious Dutch food, like oliebollen and poffertjes. There is even a majestic Christmas tree as a focal point, reaching 14 metres high!
Photo: © Kerststad Valkenburg
Winter Wonderland at the Cable Car Amusement Park
The Cable Car Amusement Park is situated at the site of yet another cave, the Wilhelmina Cave, and that's why this amazing event venue for families with kids is a great addition to the Christmas Town Valkenburg festivities. In this imaginative amusement park, you can expect to see cable cars, a toboggan run, adventure mini golf and the amazing Wilhelmina Tower. For the occasion of Winter Wonderland, there's a life-size nativity scene, a Christmas market and an illuminated Christmas tree!
Photo: © Kerststad Valkenburg
Route d’Amuse culinary walking route
Take in the culinary brilliance of the region with Route d’Amuse. When you go on one of the three walking routes, you are presented with a delicious appetiser at four different culinary establishments. The different routes allow you to discover the essence of Valkenburg Christmas Town and some of the beautiful landscapes surrounding it.
Photo: © Kerststad Valkenburg
Opening times of Christmas Town Valkenburg
Not all attractions are open for the full season. Check the website for full details of what is open if you are going early in November or after Christmas.
Here are the regular opening hours per day:
- Monday to Friday: 11am-7pm
- Saturday & Sunday: 10am-7pm
These times may change a little around the Christmas and New Year public holidays. Make sure you check online before you visit.
The organisers recommend starting your visit at the Visit Zuid-Limburg Experience on Theodoor Dorrenplein 5, where staff can answer questions and suggest activities. There is too much to see in one day, so it is worth planning your visit in advance.
Photo: © Kerststad Valkenburg
Get your Christmas Town Valkenburg tickets
Planning ahead is a good idea since the Christmas Town Valkenburg is extremely popular and draws in crowds from far and wide! Book your tickets on the Valkenburg Christmas Town website in advance, where you can choose a time slot. The event is easy to reach by public transport and is specially designed to make it easily accessible for wheelchair users.
Popular Christmas-related events in the Netherlands
Other popular Christmas-related events include Magical Maastricht and Castle Christmas Fair.
Photo: © Kerststad Valkenburg