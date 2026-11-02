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From November 13, 2026 to January 3, 2027, one of the most impressive Christmas markets in Europe will be open to the public in Valkenburg, located in the southern Dutch province of Limburg and not far from Maastricht. Being close to the Dutch-German border, Christmas Town Valkenburg ( Kerststad Valkenburg ) is also very popular with expats in Germany. A festive day out in Valkenburg A great deal of the Valkenburg Christmas Market is held in the city’s atmospheric and historic underground caves, although there are other events going on in other parts of the town. This award-winning event sees the entire town transformed into a beautifully decorated Christmas wonderland! In 2025 Christmas Town Valkenburg won the awards for Best Christmas Parade in Europe and Best Christmas Market in the Netherlands, and placed seventh in the competition for Europe's Best Christmas Market. The city-wide activity programme includes highlights such as a Christmas parade, a nativity scene and a "real-life" Santa for kids to visit. Photo: © Kerststad Valkenburg

Here's an overview of the main events: Kerstmarkt Gemeentegrot (Municipal Cave Christmas Market) The focal point will once again be the Gemeentegrot (Municipal Cave) with its seemingly endless stretches of corridors. This is one of the most notable Christmas markets in Europe, selling countless Christmas gifts. However, it's the impressive structures of the caves, rather than the merchandise, that make the event as popular as it is. The entrance is at the foot of the famous Cauberg hill. Kerstmarkt Fluweelengrot (Velvet Cave Christmas Market) The Velvet Cave Christmas Market welcomes you to its many stalls in these caves every year and makes a visit to this cave both cosy and exciting. This market runs in a labyrinth under the castle ruins of Valkenburg, with corridors that wind here and there, where you'll find Christmas merchandise and all the trappings of a heartwarming Christmassy day out! Santa's Village This above-ground Christmas market in the centre of the town of Valkenburg comprises an inviting array of wooden chalets selling all kinds of Christmas gifts and delicious Dutch food, like oliebollen and poffertjes. There is even a majestic Christmas tree as a focal point, reaching 14 metres high!

Photo: © Kerststad Valkenburg Winter Wonderland at the Cable Car Amusement Park The Cable Car Amusement Park is situated at the site of yet another cave, the Wilhelmina Cave, and that's why this amazing event venue for families with kids is a great addition to the Christmas Town Valkenburg festivities. In this imaginative amusement park, you can expect to see cable cars, a toboggan run, adventure mini golf and the amazing Wilhelmina Tower. For the occasion of Winter Wonderland, there's a life-size nativity scene, a Christmas market and an illuminated Christmas tree! Photo: © Kerststad Valkenburg Route d’Amuse culinary walking route Take in the culinary brilliance of the region with Route d’Amuse. When you go on one of the three walking routes, you are presented with a delicious appetiser at four different culinary establishments. The different routes allow you to discover the essence of Valkenburg Christmas Town and some of the beautiful landscapes surrounding it.