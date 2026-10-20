EYRA: 75 minutes of music and light in an Amsterdam church

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What if you could step away from the noise of everyday life for 75 minutes? EYRA: An immersive journey through music & light in Amsterdam EYRA is a new immersive concert experience combining live music, cinematic light and atmospheric sound in Amsterdam's beautiful Keizersgrachtkerk. Live piano, cello, harp and vocals blend with electronic soundscapes and contemporary compositions, creating a continuous journey that moves between powerful musical moments, intimate melodies and captivating visual scenes. More than a traditional classical concert, EYRA is an invitation to experience something different. Whether you're a music lover, looking for a memorable date night or simply curious about a unique evening out in Amsterdam, EYRA offers a moment to leave the outside world behind.

Experience EYRA during its limited series of six performances in Amsterdam. Book your tickets An evening that stays with you Some concerts are about listening. Others are about watching. EYRA brings both together into one experience where music, light and atmosphere continuously interact. The musicians perform live as the surrounding visuals transform the historic church into an immersive environment. From delicate, almost silent moments to uplifting musical passages, the experience is designed to evoke different emotions without telling you what to feel. You don't need to know anything about classical music to enjoy it. There is no programme to follow, no complicated story to understand and no language barrier. Just take your seat, settle in and let the experience unfold.

The meaning behind EYRA EYRA began with a simple question: What makes an experience truly meaningful? Approaching his forties, the founder of EYRA found himself reflecting on what mattered most in life. One theme kept returning: connection with the people around him, with the things he cared about and with himself. In a world of constant notifications, expectations and endless to-do lists, it's easy to lose sight of those connections. He wondered whether music and visual art could create a moment that takes people out of that daily routine, to offer a different perspective, a new feeling or simply a beautiful shared experience. That idea eventually became EYRA.