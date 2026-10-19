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Concertgebouw Orchestra performs Beethoven's Symphony No. 5

Concertgebouw Orchestra performs Beethoven's Symphony No. 5

Concertgebouw Essentials Series 2026

Concertgebouw Orchestra performs Beethoven's Symphony No. 5

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Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN Amsterdam
From 20 euros
Get your tickets!

Don't miss the chance to listen to the Concertgebouw Orchestra performing the monumental Symphony No. 5 by Beethoven on October 23, conducted by Riccardo Minasi.

The Essentials Series at the Concertgebouw

Each year, the Essentials Series focuses on an essential masterwork, a piece of music every music lover should know, performed by the Concertgebouw Orchestra and introduced (in Dutch) by the lively presenter Thomas Vanderveken in his own unique way.

Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 is the essential masterpiece featured during the Essentials on October 23. 

Essentials Series concert on October 23

Here's what you need to know:

Conductor Minasi

During the Essentials series, the Concertgebouw Orchestra welcomes a new generation of music lovers, and the concerts typically have a pleasant informal atmosphere, kicking off with an imaginative introduction to the programme (in Dutch). 

These are perhaps the most famous four notes in the history of music: Beethoven’s "da-da-da-daaaa" motif, like a knock at the door in the Fifth Symphony. This motif is the germ from which unfolds an extraordinarily ingenious structure that sounds as urgent today as it did over 200 years ago. The orchestra is performing this exhilarating early 19th-century masterpiece under the direction of Riccardo Minasi.

But first, you'll hear another 19th-century hit, one that is largely forgotten today - in fact, this marks the very first performance of Emilie Mayer’s Faust Overture in the Netherlands!

For tickets, visit Essentials: Concertgebouw Orchestra 

Programme

  • Emilie Mayer - Faust Overture
  • Ludwig van Beethoven - Symphony No. 5

Performers

Concertgebouw Building Exterior

Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra

The Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra was founded in 1888. Its distinctive sound has made it one of the world’s leading orchestras.

The orchestra is famous for its renditions of works by Gustav Mahler, Richard Strauss and Anton Bruckner, and for its long-standing concert traditions such as the St Matthew Passion in the week before Easter and the Christmas Matinee. It has always worked closely with contemporary composers.

The Concertgebouw Orchestra has had just seven chief conductors to date. The eighth was announced in 2022: Klaus Mäkelä joined as chief conductor designate in the 2022-23 season and will become chief conductor in 2027. 

Buy your tickets

Buy your Concertgebouw Orchestra concert tickets online. Find out even more about the concert on the Concertgebouw Orchestra website.

Get your tickets!

The Concertgebouw

The Concertgebouw is a concert hall in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Dutch term "concertgebouw" translates into English as "concert building". Its superb acoustics place it among the finest concert halls in the world, along with Boston's Symphony Hall and the Musikverein in Vienna.

Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN Amsterdam
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Concertgebouworkest at Concertgebouw Amsterdam 0

The venue

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