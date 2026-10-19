Concertgebouw Orchestra performs Beethoven's Symphony No. 5

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Don't miss the chance to listen to the Concertgebouw Orchestra performing the monumental Symphony No. 5 by Beethoven on October 23, conducted by Riccardo Minasi. The Essentials Series at the Concertgebouw Each year, the Essentials Series focuses on an essential masterwork, a piece of music every music lover should know, performed by the Concertgebouw Orchestra and introduced (in Dutch) by the lively presenter Thomas Vanderveken in his own unique way. Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 is the essential masterpiece featured during the Essentials on October 23. Essentials Series concert on October 23 Here's what you need to know: What: Concertgebouw Orchestra Essentials: Beethoven's Symphony No. 5

Concertgebouw Orchestra Essentials: Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 When: October 23, 2026 at 9pm

October 23, 2026 at 9pm Where: Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN Amsterdam

Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN Amsterdam Tickets: From 20 euros (including drinks)

During the Essentials series, the Concertgebouw Orchestra welcomes a new generation of music lovers, and the concerts typically have a pleasant informal atmosphere, kicking off with an imaginative introduction to the programme (in Dutch). These are perhaps the most famous four notes in the history of music: Beethoven’s "da-da-da-daaaa" motif, like a knock at the door in the Fifth Symphony. This motif is the germ from which unfolds an extraordinarily ingenious structure that sounds as urgent today as it did over 200 years ago. The orchestra is performing this exhilarating early 19th-century masterpiece under the direction of Riccardo Minasi. But first, you'll hear another 19th-century hit, one that is largely forgotten today - in fact, this marks the very first performance of Emilie Mayer’s Faust Overture in the Netherlands! For tickets, visit Essentials: Concertgebouw Orchestra Programme Emilie Mayer - Faust Overture

- Faust Overture Ludwig van Beethoven - Symphony No. 5 Performers Concertgebouw Orchestra

Riccardo Minasi, conductor

conductor Thomas Vanderveken, host Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra The Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra was founded in 1888. Its distinctive sound has made it one of the world’s leading orchestras.