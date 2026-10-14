Do you love Portuguese food? And Spanish tapas? And Italian cicchetti? Are you one of those who would order the whole menu rather than choose a favourite? Then you are The Braise Brothers' kind of people!

At The Braise Brothers, chef Francisco created a menu that resonates with his Portuguese origins but also explores his love of southern European cuisines he had the chance to experience up close.

Gather friends for a southern European tasting at The Braise Brothers

With their Chef's Choice set menu, you let Francisco decide which mix of his favourite dishes you'll try - perfect for sharing and to properly experience The Braise Brothers without feeling you missed out on anything.

The price is fixed, the possibilities are endless. And they promise that you won't leave hungry! And that's not all: wine pairing is available upon request to complete your dining experience. The Chef's Choice menu is available for intimate dinners as well as for larger groups - so grab your friends and see you at The Braise Brothers!