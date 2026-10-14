Taste Portugal, Spain & Italy at The Braise Brothers
Taste Portugal, Spain & Italy at The Braise Brothers
Do you love Portuguese food? And Spanish tapas? And Italian cicchetti? Are you one of those who would order the whole menu rather than choose a favourite? Then you are The Braise Brothers' kind of people!
At The Braise Brothers, chef Francisco created a menu that resonates with his Portuguese origins but also explores his love of southern European cuisines he had the chance to experience up close.
Gather friends for a southern European tasting at The Braise Brothers
With their Chef's Choice set menu, you let Francisco decide which mix of his favourite dishes you'll try - perfect for sharing and to properly experience The Braise Brothers without feeling you missed out on anything.
The price is fixed, the possibilities are endless. And they promise that you won't leave hungry! And that's not all: wine pairing is available upon request to complete your dining experience. The Chef's Choice menu is available for intimate dinners as well as for larger groups - so grab your friends and see you at The Braise Brothers!
Terms & conditions
- The Chef's Choice set menu has a price of 37,50 euros per person
- Available from November 1-30, Wednesday to Sunday, 5pm-10pm
- Table reservation is recommended
- Rate not available in combination with any other promotion or discount
A little bit about The Braise Brothers
The Braise Brothers are Francisco, Eddie and Jimmy, and they’ve been friends for over a decade now. They shared many adventures together, working side by side in busy restaurants for most of the past 10 years. From their shared passion for hospitality and great, home-made food came the idea to embark on yet another venture together: this is how The Braise Brothers was born (at least in their heads).
They poured their souls (and sweat) into creating this space that they cannot wait to share with you all. Every recipe you’ll try has roots in their native culinary cultures and is inspired by southern Europe (Portugal, Italy and Spain in particular). They are proud of making their food in-house and offer you authentic products and high-quality ingredients. They hope you’ll love to share a meal with your loved ones, or celebrate a special occasion, with them. They know it is not only about the food, but it’s about the people you share it with.
Reserve your table at The Braise Brothers
Are you ready to sample some of the best tastes of Portugal, Italy, Spain and France without leaving the Netherlands? Gather your friends and book a table at The Braise Brothers.