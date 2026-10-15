Storm: jazz and dance meet at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ in November

What happens when a leading jazz orchestra, an adventurous dance company, and a key figure in the London jazz revival come together on one stage? In Storm, the answer is a performance driven by rhythm, movement and constant transformation.

Immerse yourself in music & dance at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ

On November 26, 2026, the Jazz Orchestra of the Concertgebouw joins forces with OFFprojects and British composer and multi-instrumentalist Shabaka Hutchings for an interdisciplinary concert in which live music and contemporary dance sharpen and challenge each other.

Image credit: © Esmee de Vette

Presented in collaboration with Bimhuis, this concert brings together three distinct artistic voices in a format that feels open, dynamic and immediate. For audiences interested in jazz that moves beyond the standard concert setup, Storm offers something more expansive: a live work in which composition, improvisation and choreography are in continuous dialogue.