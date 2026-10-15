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Storm: jazz and dance meet at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ in November

Storm: jazz and dance meet at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ in November

Storm

Image credit: ©Ramdath Mos en Mar Fu Qi

Storm: jazz and dance meet at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ in November

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Main Hall, Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ, Piet Heinkade 1, 1019 BR Amsterdam
Standard adult tickets: 39 euros (Concession tickets: 31 euros; Early bird youth tickets: 12,50 euros)
Get your tickets

What happens when a leading jazz orchestra, an adventurous dance company, and a key figure in the London jazz revival come together on one stage? In Storm, the answer is a performance driven by rhythm, movement and constant transformation.

Immerse yourself in music & dance at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ

On November 26, 2026, the Jazz Orchestra of the Concertgebouw joins forces with OFFprojects and British composer and multi-instrumentalist Shabaka Hutchings for an interdisciplinary concert in which live music and contemporary dance sharpen and challenge each other.

Storm PerformanceImage credit: © Esmee de Vette

Presented in collaboration with Bimhuis, this concert brings together three distinct artistic voices in a format that feels open, dynamic and immediate. For audiences interested in jazz that moves beyond the standard concert setup, Storm offers something more expansive: a live work in which composition, improvisation and choreography are in continuous dialogue.

Jazz meets dance

Drawing from minimalist structures and pattern music, choreographer Amos Ben-Tal and Hutchings lead dancers and musicians through a world of both strict precision and free exploration.

Each performance creates a fresh, intense surge of energy and subtle friction. Storm explores the common ground between contemporary dance and jazz, demonstrating how both disciplines can amplify one another in both precision and poetry.

Part of Unbound

Storm is part of Unbound, a new series at Muziekgebouw for people looking for more than a conventional concert experience. Expect evenings where sound, movement and visual elements come together in ways that challenge fixed formats and make room for surprise. The series is for curious listeners and cultural explorers who enjoy performances that go beyond simply sitting still and applauding at the right moment. 

Shabaka Hutchings

Event details

  • Concert: Storm
  • Date and time: Thursday, November 26, 2026, 8.30pm-10pm
  • Venue: Main Hall, Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ, Piet Heinkade 1, 1019 BR Amsterdam
  • Tickets: 12,50 euros - 39 euros, available via the Muziekgebouw website

Get your tickets to Storm

Get your tickets on the official Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ website and plan your night out in Amsterdam! Standard adult tickets cost 39 euros. Concession tickets cost 31 euros, and Early-bird youth tickets cost 12,50 euros.

Get your tickets

Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ

The Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ is one of the most unique-looking buildings in Amsterdam. Its glass boxes stand proudly on the banks of the IJ. Its ground-breaking acoustics make attending a concert here feel like a complete immersion in sound, while many musicians rate it as their favourite place to play. 

Piet Heinkade 1, 1019 BR Amsterdam
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Muziekgebouw Aan T Ij Exterior

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