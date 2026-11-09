We Love Playmobil: The Watch & Play Experience in Amsterdam
We Love Playmobil: The Watch & Play Experience in Amsterdam
Looking for an indoor family adventure that genuinely delights both energetic kids and nostalgic adults?
Step into a miniature wonder: The ultimate Playmobil experience arrives in Amsterdam
The We Love Playmobil exhibition has officially arrived at Vincent Hall in Amsterdam East, transforming the historic venue into a vibrant universe of hands-on creativity, giant dioramas and cutting-edge multimedia magic. Whether the Dutch rain is pouring or you simply want an inspiring weekend escape, this is the city’s freshest family outing.
360-degree immersive magic: toys brought to life
The undisputed highlight of the exhibition is a state-of-the-art 360-degree projection hall where the classic 7,5cm figures leap right out of the toy box and into vibrant, wall-to-wall animation. Dynamic projections surround you on every side, pulling visitors straight into living miniature worlds:
- High-Seas Battles: Watch swashbuckling pirate galleons navigate stormy waters, dodge sea monsters, and fire cannons across rolling digital waves.
- The Wild West: Experience frontier adventures with galloping horses, dusty canyon landscapes, and quick-drawing cowboys.
- The Ultimate Party: Laugh along as Playmobil firefighters and police officers leave duty behind to launch an unforgettable, sparkling neon disco party right across the walls.
Set to an uplifting soundtrack, this immersive spectacle turns beloved childhood toys into dynamic digital storytelling that enchants both toddlers and grandparents.
Massive dioramas packed with detail
Beyond the digital realm, discover expansive, handcrafted dioramas built from tens of thousands of authentic figures and accessories. Wander past towering medieval castles under siege, bustling modern cityscapes and fairytale landscapes. Each display is packed with witty micro-scenes and hidden Easter eggs designed for children and parents to hunt down together.
Because the We Love Playmobil experience is entirely visual, it offers a welcoming, language-barrier-free adventure tailored perfectly for Amsterdam’s international expat community.
Hands-on play and generational nostalgia
The Playmobil event is far more than a typical look-but-don't-touch museum:
- Interactive building tables: Dedicated play zones stocked with thousands of figures and bricks allow children to build their own stories on the spot.
- Scavenger hunts: Engaging visual quests challenge young explorers to spot secret characters tucked inside the master setups.
- Life-sized photo ops: Pose beside human-sized Playmobil figures for the ultimate family photo album keepsake.
- A journey through time: For parents who grew up clicking together pirate ships and castle walls in the 1980s and 1990s, the vintage showcase offers a heartwarming rush of childhood memories.
Plan your visit to We Love Playmobil at Vincent Hall
Situated alongside Oosterpark at Mauritskade 55A, Vincent Hall combines striking architecture with a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere. The venue is easily reachable by tram, metro or bike from across the Randstad, with plenty of neighbourhood cafés nearby to cap off your day.
To ensure plenty of space for strollers and a comfortable visit for all guests, admission is managed through timed entry slots. Weekend slots fill up quickly, so reserving your visit online in advance is highly recommended.
- Location: Vincent Hall, Mauritskade 55A, 1092 AD Amsterdam
- Date: October 29, 2026 - April 25, 2027
- Time: 10am-7pm
- Great for: Toddlers, school-age kids, nostalgic adults, and toy collectors
- Facilities: Cloakroom, pram parking, and full wheelchair accessibility
Get your We Love Playmobil tickets
Get your tickets now and secure your preferred time slot! Treat your family to an afternoon of tactile play, laughter, and high-tech wonder.