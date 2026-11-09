We Love Playmobil: The Watch & Play Experience in Amsterdam

Looking for an indoor family adventure that genuinely delights both energetic kids and nostalgic adults?

Step into a miniature wonder: The ultimate Playmobil experience arrives in Amsterdam

The We Love Playmobil exhibition has officially arrived at Vincent Hall in Amsterdam East, transforming the historic venue into a vibrant universe of hands-on creativity, giant dioramas and cutting-edge multimedia magic. Whether the Dutch rain is pouring or you simply want an inspiring weekend escape, this is the city’s freshest family outing.

360-degree immersive magic: toys brought to life

The undisputed highlight of the exhibition is a state-of-the-art 360-degree projection hall where the classic 7,5cm figures leap right out of the toy box and into vibrant, wall-to-wall animation. Dynamic projections surround you on every side, pulling visitors straight into living miniature worlds:

High-Seas Battles: Watch swashbuckling pirate galleons navigate stormy waters, dodge sea monsters, and fire cannons across rolling digital waves.

Watch swashbuckling pirate galleons navigate stormy waters, dodge sea monsters, and fire cannons across rolling digital waves. The Wild West: Experience frontier adventures with galloping horses, dusty canyon landscapes, and quick-drawing cowboys.

Experience frontier adventures with galloping horses, dusty canyon landscapes, and quick-drawing cowboys. The Ultimate Party: Laugh along as Playmobil firefighters and police officers leave duty behind to launch an unforgettable, sparkling neon disco party right across the walls.

Set to an uplifting soundtrack, this immersive spectacle turns beloved childhood toys into dynamic digital storytelling that enchants both toddlers and grandparents.