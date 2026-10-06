Jlin & Third Coast Percussion present Vernacular at Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ

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What happens when one of today’s most adventurous electronic musicians joins forces with one of the world’s leading percussion ensembles? Find out on November 11, 2026, at Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ, Amsterdam. Chamber music for the dance floor in Amsterdam In Vernacular, Chicago producer Jlin and Grammy-winning ensemble Third Coast Percussion create a live performance where electronic sound and percussion meet head-on. The result is sharp, physical and full of detail: music that draws equally from contemporary composition and club culture, and that feels as suited to the concert hall as to the dance floor. On November 11, 2026, this distinctive collaboration comes to Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ for an evening of electronic and acoustic realisations of Jlin’s compositions. For expats looking for a concert that moves beyond the familiar categories of classical, electronic and experimental music, Vernacular offers a compelling place to start. Get your tickets now! Jlin Jlin has become one of the most singular voices in electronic music today. Emerging from the Chicago footwork scene, she quickly gained international recognition for tracks that stretch rhythmic complexity far beyond dance music convention. Her work is percussive, layered and unpredictable, driven by intricate structures and a strong sense of momentum.

At the same time, it is deeply informed by a broad musical imagination, drawing connections between underground electronic genres and composers such as Igor Stravinsky and Philip Glass, alongside influences as varied as Miles Davis and Eartha Kitt.

That mix of references gives Jlin’s music a language of its own. It is rooted in pulse and repetition, but it never settles into the expected. Instead, it keeps shifting, locking into new patterns and opening up fresh tensions. Third Coast Percussion Third Coast Percussion is known in the United States and far beyond for pushing the possibilities of ensemble playing. Based in Chicago, the quartet has built a reputation for performances that combine technical brilliance with curiosity and openness to new forms. In 2017, the group became the first percussion ensemble ever to win a Grammy, confirming its status as a major force in contemporary music. That same year, Jlin made a strong impression at Muziekgebouw during Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), making this return collaboration especially meaningful. With marimbas, vibraphones, drums, pans and even handclaps, Third Coast Percussion brings extraordinary colour and energy to Jlin’s music. New music for an adventurous audience One of the highlights of this collaboration is Perspective, a composition Jlin wrote specifically for Third Coast Percussion. The work was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2023, a sign of how powerfully this collaboration speaks across musical worlds. It is chamber music, but with the drive and physicality of electronic music. It is precise, but never static.