Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
Praat Nederlands Day | Speak Dutch Day

Praat Nederlands Day | Speak Dutch Day

Praat Nederlands Day | Speak Dutch Day

-
Leiden
Free (registration required)
Explore the full programme

Join Leiden International Centre for Praat Nederlands Day! Can you speak Dutch for an entire day? Or will you support as many Dutch learners as you can? Invite your international and Dutch friends, colleagues, and family to join the challenge and explore the full programme.

What is Praat Nederlands Day?

Leiden International Centre is a non-profit organisation that supports internationals in relocating to and settling in the Leiden region. They provide information and organise events where people can meet and get to know the city and its surroundings.

This year, they are launching an exciting new initiative: Praat Nederlands Day. Praat Nederlands Day is for everyone who feels ready to take on the challenge of speaking Dutch for a whole day. All residents of the Leiden region are invited to take part, no matter your level of Dutch. Whether you can only say a few words or are completely fluent, you can join in.

Talking Dutch Leiden

Programme highlights

The programme includes a variety of activities, including a special edition of the centre's monthly Meet & Mingle, which gives you the chance to connect with others while putting your Dutch into practice. A few of the events you can join include:

Praat Nederlands at Work

The initiative also includes Praat Nederlands at Work, which encourages colleagues to speak Dutch during the day. Employees can wear a pin to show they want to practise, and conversations or emails should stay in Dutch, using simple phrases when needed.

Organisations can request a package with conversation samples, useful vocabulary, and tips to make speaking Dutch at work easy and fun.

Event details

Here's what you need to know about taking part in Praat Nederlands Day.

  • When: October 9, 2025
  • When: 11am–8.30pm
  • Where: Various locations across the Leiden region
  • Cost: Free, except for museum entry for the museum tours

Don't forget to register for events in advance on the Leiden International Centre website.

Explore the full programme
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Vivaldi Four Seasons concerts in the Netherlands
-
Mozart's Requiem & Eine kleine Nachtmusik in the Netherlands
-
Leiden Spring Beer Walk
Various locations
Storytelling in April at Theater Bellevue
-
Klein Bellevue, Leidsekade 90, 1017 PN
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.