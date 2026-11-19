Praat Nederlands Day | Speak Dutch Day

Can you speak Dutch for an entire day? Or will you support as many Dutch learners as you can? Invite your international and Dutch friends, colleagues, and family to join the challenge and explore the full programme.

International centres across the Netherlands encourage Dutch language practice

For many internationals, speaking Dutch can be one of the biggest challenges to feeling at home in the Netherlands. On Thursday, November 26, 2026, international welcome centres across the country will take part in Praat Nederlands Day, encouraging internationals to step out of their comfort zone, practise Dutch and discover local opportunities to continue learning the language.

What began as a local initiative in Leiden in 2025 is now expanding nationwide. Launched by Leiden International Centre in collaboration with Gemeente Leiden, Praat Nederlands Day aims to make Dutch language practice more accessible and approachable, while highlighting the many organisations and resources that support language learning across the Netherlands.

Participating centres include Leiden International Centre, The Hague International Centre, Rotterdam International Center, IN Amsterdam, Utrecht International Center, Holland Expat Center South, International Welcome Center North, and International Center Zeeland.