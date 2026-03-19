Praat Nederlands Day | Speak Dutch Day

Join Leiden International Centre for Praat Nederlands Day! Can you speak Dutch for an entire day? Or will you support as many Dutch learners as you can? Invite your international and Dutch friends, colleagues, and family to join the challenge and explore the full programme.

What is Praat Nederlands Day?

Leiden International Centre is a non-profit organisation that supports internationals in relocating to and settling in the Leiden region. They provide information and organise events where people can meet and get to know the city and its surroundings.

This year, they are launching an exciting new initiative: Praat Nederlands Day. Praat Nederlands Day is for everyone who feels ready to take on the challenge of speaking Dutch for a whole day. All residents of the Leiden region are invited to take part, no matter your level of Dutch. Whether you can only say a few words or are completely fluent, you can join in.

Programme highlights

The programme includes a variety of activities, including a special edition of the centre's monthly Meet & Mingle, which gives you the chance to connect with others while putting your Dutch into practice. A few of the events you can join include: