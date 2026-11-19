Praat Nederlands Day | Speak Dutch Day
Praat Nederlands Day | Speak Dutch Day
Can you speak Dutch for an entire day? Or will you support as many Dutch learners as you can? Invite your international and Dutch friends, colleagues, and family to join the challenge and explore the full programme.
International centres across the Netherlands encourage Dutch language practice
For many internationals, speaking Dutch can be one of the biggest challenges to feeling at home in the Netherlands. On Thursday, November 26, 2026, international welcome centres across the country will take part in Praat Nederlands Day, encouraging internationals to step out of their comfort zone, practise Dutch and discover local opportunities to continue learning the language.
What began as a local initiative in Leiden in 2025 is now expanding nationwide. Launched by Leiden International Centre in collaboration with Gemeente Leiden, Praat Nederlands Day aims to make Dutch language practice more accessible and approachable, while highlighting the many organisations and resources that support language learning across the Netherlands.
Participating centres include Leiden International Centre, The Hague International Centre, Rotterdam International Center, IN Amsterdam, Utrecht International Center, Holland Expat Center South, International Welcome Center North, and International Center Zeeland.
More than learning a language
Learning Dutch is about more than mastering grammar and vocabulary. Language plays an important role in helping people feel at home, connect with neighbours and colleagues, and participate fully in everyday life. Yet many internationals find it difficult to practise Dutch outside the classroom. Praat Nederlands Day aims to lower that barrier by creating welcoming opportunities to use the language in real-life situations.
Praat Nederlands Day invites internationals of all backgrounds, including highly skilled professionals, labour migrants, students and families, to challenge themselves to speak Dutch for a day and explore opportunities to continue learning. Employers, local organisations and Dutch residents are also encouraged to participate by creating welcoming opportunities for internationals to practise the language.
Across the Netherlands, participating international centres and their local partners will organise activities tailored to their local communities. From conversation sessions and workshops to walking tours and interactive games, these activities will provide welcoming spaces for participants to practise Dutch, meet fellow learners and discover local language-learning resources.
Praat Nederlands Day goes national
The first Praat Nederlands Day took place in Leiden in October 2025, featuring workshops, games, and informal conversation sessions for different language levels, as well as initiatives that brought Dutch language practice into workplaces and everyday interactions throughout the city.
Building on the success of its first edition, Praat Nederlands Day is expanding across the Netherlands in 2026, bringing local communities together to support and encourage Dutch language practice.
By creating opportunities to speak Dutch in a supportive and informal setting, Praat Nederlands Day seeks to make language practice less intimidating and more accessible, while helping internationals feel more connected to the places where they live and work.
Event information
- When: Thursday, November 26, 2026
- When: 11am–8.30pm
- Where: Various locations across the Netherlands
- Cost: Free
Find all the practical and registration information for your nearest international centre on the following websites: