Praat Nederlands Day | Speak Dutch Day
Praat Nederlands Day | Speak Dutch Day
Join Leiden International Centre for Praat Nederlands Day! Can you speak Dutch for an entire day? Or will you support as many Dutch learners as you can? Invite your international and Dutch friends, colleagues, and family to join the challenge and explore the full programme.
What is Praat Nederlands Day?
Leiden International Centre is a non-profit organisation that supports internationals in relocating to and settling in the Leiden region. They provide information and organise events where people can meet and get to know the city and its surroundings.
This year, they are launching an exciting new initiative: Praat Nederlands Day. Praat Nederlands Day is for everyone who feels ready to take on the challenge of speaking Dutch for a whole day. All residents of the Leiden region are invited to take part, no matter your level of Dutch. Whether you can only say a few words or are completely fluent, you can join in.
Programme highlights
The programme includes a variety of activities, including a special edition of the centre's monthly Meet & Mingle, which gives you the chance to connect with others while putting your Dutch into practice. A few of the events you can join include:
- Easy Dutch Tour: Leiden History (Level A2)
- Lecture: Language Learning and Integration (in English)
- Taalcafé (Level A1)
- Reading in Dutch for Children (for children under seven)
- Dutch Class for Beginners (Level A0 – A1)
- Spreken met Zelfvertrouwen (Level B1)
- Dutch Conversation Meet & Mingle (all levels)
- Easy Dutch Tour: Roman Empire (Levels A2)
Praat Nederlands at Work
The initiative also includes Praat Nederlands at Work, which encourages colleagues to speak Dutch during the day. Employees can wear a pin to show they want to practise, and conversations or emails should stay in Dutch, using simple phrases when needed.
Organisations can request a package with conversation samples, useful vocabulary, and tips to make speaking Dutch at work easy and fun.
Event details
Here's what you need to know about taking part in Praat Nederlands Day.
- When: October 9, 2025
- When: 11am–8.30pm
- Where: Various locations across the Leiden region
- Cost: Free, except for museum entry for the museum tours
Don't forget to register for events in advance on the Leiden International Centre website.