PAN Amsterdam: Art, antiques and design fair
PAN Amsterdam attracts visitors young and old, from budding art enthusiasts to collectors. For several days in November, the RAI will be totally taken over by art of many kinds. Get your tickets and plan your visit to the Netherlands' most renowned art fair.
Art, design & antiques at PAN Amsterdam
Founded in 1987, PAN Amsterdam has been the Netherlands' leading national art fair. From November 24 to December 1, more than 125 primarily Dutch art and antique dealers and gallery owners will offer an eclectic range of intriguing objects.
The fair appeals and is accessible to a broad spectrum of tastes and budgets varying between 500 euros and 500.000 euros. This ensures that all art lovers, from those dipping their first toe into the market, to experienced collectors, are well catered for.
PAN offers many additional ways to discover the world of art. Special private evening events, themed guided tours and a stimulating and educational PAN Podium line-up offer a diverse experience.
On October 27, the Jubilee year Amsterdam 750 kicks off, which is a great occasion to put the city in the spotlight. For two days, Amsterdam 750 will feature as a theme on PAN Podium and art objects originating from Amsterdam will enrich many a presentation.
PAN Amsterdam 2024 - Practical information
Here are the main things to take note of when attending PAN Amsterdam:
- Location: Hall 8, Amsterdam RAI, Europaplein 24, 1078 GZ Amsterdam
- Dates: Saturday November 23 - December 1 (opening on November 23 is by invitation only)
Get your tickets to PAN Amsterdam
Get your tickets to the fair to enjoy modern masterpieces, gain insightful knowledge about art and antiques or simply be impressed by the art in the RAI! Tickets are available on the PAN Amsterdam website. The RAI is easy to reach via public transportation and cycling.