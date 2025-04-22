PAN Amsterdam: Art, antiques and design fair

PAN Amsterdam attracts visitors young and old, from budding art enthusiasts to collectors. For several days in November, the RAI will be totally taken over by art of many kinds. Get your tickets and plan your visit to the Netherlands' most renowned art fair.

Art, design & antiques at PAN Amsterdam

Founded in 1987, PAN Amsterdam has been the Netherlands' leading national art fair. From November 24 to December 1, more than 125 primarily Dutch art and antique dealers and gallery owners will offer an eclectic range of intriguing objects.

The fair appeals and is accessible to a broad spectrum of tastes and budgets varying between 500 euros and 500.000 euros. This ensures that all art lovers, from those dipping their first toe into the market, to experienced collectors, are well catered for.

PAN offers many additional ways to discover the world of art. Special private evening events, themed guided tours and a stimulating and educational PAN Podium line-up offer a diverse experience.