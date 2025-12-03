Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
Släpstick presents Fiasco

Släpstick presents Fiasco

Släpstick presents Fiasco

-
DeLaMar Theatre, Marnixstraat 402, 1017 PL Amsterdam
From 22,50 euros
 Book your tickets now

Släpstick presents Fiasco at DeLaMar for multiple days in January. Get tickets now!

Släpstick is taking over DeLaMar for the party of the century!

The award-winning, internationally acclaimed music-theatre group Släpstick is taking over DeLaMar for the party of the century! Not just the stage, but the entire building will be transformed into a dazzling salle des fêtes, where Släpstick reigns supreme alongside international freaks, fools and flying daredevils.

Before the show even begins, feast your eyes on French aerial acrobat Manon, Mexican clown Chula, Dutch opera singer Dana, Polish circus artist Emilia Dawiec, and a full-show ballet. And then, Släpstick solemnly promises - for once - not to make the entire set collapse, send a chandelier crashing through the stage, or drag the audience into a pillow or pie fight… honestly.

So loosen your inhibitions and surrender to this whimsical world of music, absurdity, and flawlessly executed catastrophes. One thing’s certain: it will be a glorious fiasco!

This is a language-no-problem performance. Get tickets now!

About Släpstick

Släpstick is a music theatre group that has been performing its own and co-productions in large and medium-sized venues in the Netherlands and Flanders since 2003. The group is hard to compare with others: they operate at the intersection of physical comedy, choreography, and music. Släpstick’s musical abilities are particularly renowned: collectively, the four men master virtually every conceivable instrument, many at the highest level.

To date, Släpstick has developed five original productions and collaborated with the likes of Scapino Ballet, Brigitte Kaandorp, the Residentie Orkest, and Ellen ten Damme. Släpstick played a major role in productions such as Stormruiter (2018) and the Weltweihnachtscircus in Stuttgart (2017). 

Book your tickets now

Book your tickets and get ready for a hilarious evening to remember at Släpstick's show, Fiasco. Check out the DeLaMar website for more information.

 Book your tickets now
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Experience the Netherlands from a whole new perspective at THIS IS HOLLAND!
-
Overhoeksplein 51, 1031 KS
Holiday on Ice HORIZONS
-
Various venues
The Messiah performances in the Netherlands
-
Classical Christmas featuring Jan Vayne
-
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.