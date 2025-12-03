Släpstick presents Fiasco
Släpstick presents Fiasco at DeLaMar for multiple days in January. Get tickets now!
Släpstick is taking over DeLaMar for the party of the century!
The award-winning, internationally acclaimed music-theatre group Släpstick is taking over DeLaMar for the party of the century! Not just the stage, but the entire building will be transformed into a dazzling salle des fêtes, where Släpstick reigns supreme alongside international freaks, fools and flying daredevils.
Before the show even begins, feast your eyes on French aerial acrobat Manon, Mexican clown Chula, Dutch opera singer Dana, Polish circus artist Emilia Dawiec, and a full-show ballet. And then, Släpstick solemnly promises - for once - not to make the entire set collapse, send a chandelier crashing through the stage, or drag the audience into a pillow or pie fight… honestly.
So loosen your inhibitions and surrender to this whimsical world of music, absurdity, and flawlessly executed catastrophes. One thing’s certain: it will be a glorious fiasco!
This is a language-no-problem performance. Get tickets now!
About Släpstick
Släpstick is a music theatre group that has been performing its own and co-productions in large and medium-sized venues in the Netherlands and Flanders since 2003. The group is hard to compare with others: they operate at the intersection of physical comedy, choreography, and music. Släpstick’s musical abilities are particularly renowned: collectively, the four men master virtually every conceivable instrument, many at the highest level.
To date, Släpstick has developed five original productions and collaborated with the likes of Scapino Ballet, Brigitte Kaandorp, the Residentie Orkest, and Ellen ten Damme. Släpstick played a major role in productions such as Stormruiter (2018) and the Weltweihnachtscircus in Stuttgart (2017).
