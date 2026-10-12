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Experience Dvořák and the unique sound of Duo Mantar with Sinfonia Rotterdam

Experience Dvořák and the unique sound of Duo Mantar with Sinfonia Rotterdam

Duo Mantar

Experience Dvořák and the unique sound of Duo Mantar with Sinfonia Rotterdam

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Kloosterkerk, Lange Voorhout 4, 2514 ED The Hague
Tickets range from 16 euros to 41 euros
Get your tickets!

Looking for a special cultural night out this November? Sinfonia Rotterdam presents a colourful programme that brings together the warmth of Dvořák’s Serenade for Strings as well as the distinctive sound of the mandolin and guitar.

From November 4-7, the orchestra performs in Rotterdam and The Hague under the direction of chief conductor Conrad van Alphen. The concerts feature mandolinist Jacob Reuven and guitarist Adam Levin, who perform together as Duo Mantar in The Hague and at de Doelen in Rotterdam.

Sinfonia Rotterdam November 2026

The distinctive sound of Duo Mantar

A mandolin and classical guitar might not be the first instruments you expect to see taking centre stage with an orchestra. That is exactly what makes this programme so intriguing.

At the Kloosterkerk in The Hague and de Doelen in Rotterdam, Duo Mantar performs Avner Dorman’s Double Concerto for Mandolin and Guitar.

The combination of the two plucked instruments with Sinfonia Rotterdam’s strings creates an unusual and vibrant sound, moving between rhythmic energy, virtuosity and more intimate passages.

At the concert at the Wereldmuseum in Rotterdam, Sinfonia presents a slightly different programme. There, mandolinist Jacob Reuven takes the solo role in Dorman’s Concerto for Mandolin and Strings.

These contemporary works form a striking contrast with the music that follows: one of the most beloved works ever written for string orchestra.

Sinfonia Rotterdam 2026

Fall in love with Dvořák’s Serenade for Strings

After the virtuosity of the mandolin and guitar, the strings of Sinfonia Rotterdam take centre stage in Dvořák’s beloved Serenade for Strings.

Written in 1875, the serenade has everything that makes Dvořák’s music so appealing: flowing melodies, lively rhythms and an unmistakable sense of joy. Moving between intimate passages and exuberant music for the full string ensemble, it is a work that can be enjoyed without needing to know anything about classical music beforehand.

The evening opens with Górecki’s Three Pieces in Old Style, in which the composer draws inspiration from musical traditions of the past. Together, Górecki, Dorman and Dvořák create a programme in which old forms and contemporary sounds meet.

Three concerts, three beautiful settings

The surroundings make these concerts an experience in themselves. In Rotterdam, you can choose between the intimate ballroom of the Wereldmuseum and the Jurriaanse Zaal at de Doelen. In The Hague, Sinfonia Rotterdam performs in the historic Kloosterkerk.

Sinfonia Rotterdam brings together musicians from many different nationalities and is known for its energetic and accessible approach to classical music. Led by chief conductor Conrad van Alphen, the orchestra performs throughout the Netherlands and abroad.

For internationals living in the Netherlands, the concerts offer an accessible way to discover classical music and some less familiar sounds at the same time. Expect an evening that moves from the delicate sound of plucked strings to the rich warmth of a complete string orchestra.

Concert dates

Here's an overview of the concert dates, times and soloists:

Rotterdam

  • Date and time: Wednesday, November 4, 2026, 8.15pm
  • Location: Wereldmuseum Ballroom, Rotterdam
  • Soloists: Featuring Jacob Reuven on mandolin

The Hague

  • Date and time: Thursday, November 5, 2026, 8.15pm
  • Location: Kloosterkerk, The Hague
  • Soloists: Featuring Duo Mantar

Rotterdam

  • Date and time: Saturday, November 7, 2026, 7.30pm
  • Location: de Doelen, Jurriaanse Zaal, Rotterdam
  • Soloists: Featuring Duo Mantar

Get your tickets

Join Sinfonia Rotterdam this November and discover the virtuosity of Duo Mantar alongside the irresistible melodies of Dvořák. Get your tickets on the Sinfonia Rotterdam website. Tickets range from 16 euros to 41 euros. 

Get your tickets!
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