Experience Dvořák and the unique sound of Duo Mantar with Sinfonia Rotterdam

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Looking for a special cultural night out this November? Sinfonia Rotterdam presents a colourful programme that brings together the warmth of Dvořák’s Serenade for Strings as well as the distinctive sound of the mandolin and guitar. From November 4-7, the orchestra performs in Rotterdam and The Hague under the direction of chief conductor Conrad van Alphen. The concerts feature mandolinist Jacob Reuven and guitarist Adam Levin, who perform together as Duo Mantar in The Hague and at de Doelen in Rotterdam. The distinctive sound of Duo Mantar A mandolin and classical guitar might not be the first instruments you expect to see taking centre stage with an orchestra. That is exactly what makes this programme so intriguing. At the Kloosterkerk in The Hague and de Doelen in Rotterdam, Duo Mantar performs Avner Dorman’s Double Concerto for Mandolin and Guitar.

The combination of the two plucked instruments with Sinfonia Rotterdam’s strings creates an unusual and vibrant sound, moving between rhythmic energy, virtuosity and more intimate passages. At the concert at the Wereldmuseum in Rotterdam, Sinfonia presents a slightly different programme. There, mandolinist Jacob Reuven takes the solo role in Dorman’s Concerto for Mandolin and Strings. These contemporary works form a striking contrast with the music that follows: one of the most beloved works ever written for string orchestra. Fall in love with Dvořák’s Serenade for Strings After the virtuosity of the mandolin and guitar, the strings of Sinfonia Rotterdam take centre stage in Dvořák’s beloved Serenade for Strings.

Written in 1875, the serenade has everything that makes Dvořák’s music so appealing: flowing melodies, lively rhythms and an unmistakable sense of joy. Moving between intimate passages and exuberant music for the full string ensemble, it is a work that can be enjoyed without needing to know anything about classical music beforehand. The evening opens with Górecki’s Three Pieces in Old Style, in which the composer draws inspiration from musical traditions of the past. Together, Górecki, Dorman and Dvořák create a programme in which old forms and contemporary sounds meet. Three concerts, three beautiful settings The surroundings make these concerts an experience in themselves. In Rotterdam, you can choose between the intimate ballroom of the Wereldmuseum and the Jurriaanse Zaal at de Doelen. In The Hague, Sinfonia Rotterdam performs in the historic Kloosterkerk. Sinfonia Rotterdam brings together musicians from many different nationalities and is known for its energetic and accessible approach to classical music. Led by chief conductor Conrad van Alphen, the orchestra performs throughout the Netherlands and abroad.