What were the Netherlands’ most streamed songs on Spotify for 2025?

wichayada suwanachun / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Whether it was driving to work or travelling on public transport to meet some friends, the music on our mobile phones kept us company throughout the year. But which tunes did we listen to the most? The top streamed songs in the Netherlands have been revealed in the Spotify Wrapped for 2025.

Dutch artists top Spotify Wrapped in the Netherlands

Residents of the Netherlands spent 2,6 billion hours listening to Spotify, 72 percent of which was dedicated to Dutch music. Indeed, Dutch rapper Frenna was the most-streamed artist in the Netherlands for 2025, dethroning Taylor Swift’s two-year reign. 

Lil Kleine and Ronnie Flex round out the top three, which means the most-listened-to artists in the Netherlands are all Dutch. Another artist from the Netherlands, Roxy Dekker, also appears in the top 10, with her album Mama I Made It taking the crown for most-streamed album of 2025 in the Netherlands. On the international stage, Bad Bunny topped the charts, followed by Taylor Swift and The Weeknd, reports AD

In all, the most-streamed artists of 2025 in the Netherlands were as follows:

  1. Frenna
  2. Lil Kleine
  3. Ronnie Flex
  4. Drake
  5. Taylor Swift
  6. Billie Eilish
  7. Roxy Dekker
  8. David Guetta
  9. The Weeknd
  10. Lijpe

Ordinary by Alex Warren most played song in the Netherlands

While Dutch artists are the go-to for listeners in the Netherlands, global hits still managed to make it into the ranks. Ordinary by Alex Warren was the top song of the year in the Netherlands, streamed 1,3 billion times worldwide and spending 41 weeks in the Top 40.

International artists had some stiff competition this year, though, as Dutch songs continued to dominate. Songs by young Dutch artists, such as Samuel Welten, Antoon and Roxy Dekker, were quite popular due to platforms like TikTok. Another notable appearance is that of Terug in de tijd (Back in time) by Yves Berendse, which is a tune from back in 2023 that remains a favourite of Dutch residents.

These were the top-streamed tracks of 2025 in the Netherlands:

  1. Alex Warren - Ordinary
  2. Samuel Welten - Echte liefde is te koop (True love is for sale)
  3. Frenna & Shallipopi - ZAAZAA
  4. Lola Young - Messy
  5. Lustrum U.V.S.V./N.V.V.S.U. - Lotje
  6. Antoon - Beetje van mij ( A little bit of me)
  7. Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die with a smile
  8. Roxy Dekker - Ga Dan! (Go on!)
  9. Pommelien Thijs - Atlas
  10. Yves Berendse - Terug in de tijd (Back in time)
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

