What were the Netherlands’ most streamed songs on Spotify for 2025?

Whether it was driving to work or travelling on public transport to meet some friends, the music on our mobile phones kept us company throughout the year. But which tunes did we listen to the most? The top streamed songs in the Netherlands have been revealed in the Spotify Wrapped for 2025.

Dutch artists top Spotify Wrapped in the Netherlands

Residents of the Netherlands spent 2,6 billion hours listening to Spotify, 72 percent of which was dedicated to Dutch music. Indeed, Dutch rapper Frenna was the most-streamed artist in the Netherlands for 2025, dethroning Taylor Swift’s two-year reign.

Lil Kleine and Ronnie Flex round out the top three, which means the most-listened-to artists in the Netherlands are all Dutch. Another artist from the Netherlands, Roxy Dekker, also appears in the top 10, with her album Mama I Made It taking the crown for most-streamed album of 2025 in the Netherlands. On the international stage, Bad Bunny topped the charts, followed by Taylor Swift and The Weeknd, reports AD.

In all, the most-streamed artists of 2025 in the Netherlands were as follows: