Most frequently used passwords in the Netherlands for 2025 revealed

Most frequently used passwords in the Netherlands for 2025 revealed

By
Simone Jacobs
Clara Bousfield

A study by password manager NordPass has revealed the most commonly used passwords in the Netherlands for 2025. While we would expect younger generations to understand cybersecurity better, it appears that all generations have bad password habits.

“admin” listed as most common password in the Netherlands

As more and more admin tasks are being done digitally and on the internet, you would expect that people would take precautions to protect their many online accounts. However, NordPass's Top 200 Most Common Password list shows that many people in the Netherlands are still using passwords that can be easily guessed.

The password that was used the most in the Netherlands for 2025 was “admin”. This easy-to-guess password was used a whopping 78.980 times.

Choosing weak passwords common among all generations 

NordPass's research is based on passwords used by people from 44 different countries, and the most recent edition explored “how different generations treat their password use”. In short, the report found that “bad password habits are trendy no matter how old you are.”

Data from “recent public data breaches and dark web repositories” between September 2024 and 2025 was aggregated to create the list. The company confirmed that “no personal data was acquired or purchased for this research.” 

The report found that the number combination “12345” was the world’s most common password. The study also debunked the myth that “younger generations online are digital natives” and therefore have a better understanding of cybersecurity. Instead, bad password habits tended to be similar across all ages.

However, there were still a few differences. Older generations were more likely to include a name in their passwords. The most popular for Gex X (born 1965 to 1980) was “Veronica”, and for baby boomers (born 1946 to 1964) it was “Maria”. Millennials (born 1981 to 1996) and Gen Z (born 1997 to 2012) prefer to use letter or number combinations rather than a name, for example "1234567890" or "skibidi".

10 most used passwords in the Netherlands

The passwords that are used the most frequently in the Netherlands are the following (and if yours is among them, it would be best to change it as soon as possible):

  1. admin
  2. 123456
  3. 1234Qwer
  4. 12345678
  5. Kamper00
  6. 123456789
  7. password
  8. Welkom01
  9. windows1994
  10. Geeneen1!

The password management company also shared several tips on how to make passwords safer. Take a look, along with the full report, on the Nordpass website.

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more
Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

