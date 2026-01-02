Most frequently used passwords in the Netherlands for 2025 revealed

A study by password manager NordPass has revealed the most commonly used passwords in the Netherlands for 2025. While we would expect younger generations to understand cybersecurity better, it appears that all generations have bad password habits.

“admin” listed as most common password in the Netherlands

As more and more admin tasks are being done digitally and on the internet, you would expect that people would take precautions to protect their many online accounts. However, NordPass's Top 200 Most Common Password list shows that many people in the Netherlands are still using passwords that can be easily guessed.

The password that was used the most in the Netherlands for 2025 was “admin”. This easy-to-guess password was used a whopping 78.980 times.

Choosing weak passwords common among all generations

NordPass's research is based on passwords used by people from 44 different countries, and the most recent edition explored “how different generations treat their password use”. In short, the report found that “bad password habits are trendy no matter how old you are.”