1 in 10 people in the Netherlands caught out by QR code scams

There has been a rise in the number of QR code scams in the Netherlands as QR codes become more popular and convenient. Research by ABN AMRO shows that almost 75 percent of people in the Netherlands don’t know how to use QR codes safely and one in 10 people have been caught out by scams involving QR codes.

A QR code is a 2D barcode, that you can scan with the camera on your mobile phone, which takes you to a website. This is being used more and more often in everyday life, from menus and online shopping to official government letters.

However, criminals are also taking advantage of this convenience. According to ABN AMRO fraud expert Marco Hendriks, it is easy for anyone to create and misuse a QR code. "If it has a familiar logo or the code appears in a letter, it quickly looks trustworthy. Before you know it, you're on a website that looks familiar, but is actually intended to collect data," Hendriks told AD.

QR code scams, also known as quishing, could see people unintentionally handing criminals their personal data, such as their citizen service number (BSN), banking information and address, or even have victims pay money directly from their bank accounts. Dutch police warn residents to be more cautious as these types of scams become more popular.