W Social: European alternative to X to launch in the Netherlands

Details for a new, European-based social media platform, W Social, were recently announced at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. The platform, which should be available to people in the Netherlands, will rival US-based X.

Anna Zeiter, a German CEO based in Switzerland, has recently unveiled W Social, a new European social media platform for “all those who no longer feel comfortable on platforms like X and Facebook”. The platform is still under development and should be available to the public by the end of 2026.

The platform is a European alternative to X (formerly Twitter) and aims to help countries and users move away from relying on US technology. W Social AB, founded in Sweden, is a subsidiary of We Don’t Have Time AB. It currently has over 750 investors from around 15 countries.

According to Zeiter, reported by Bilanz, “The W stands for 'We' and the big questions in investigative journalism: Who, what, when, where, and why?” The letter “W” also combines two “Vs”, which stand for “Values” and “Verified”.