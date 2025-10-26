Robot dogs help PostNL delivery workers in new experiment
Thumb image credit: PostNL
PostNL has started experimenting with various types of robots, including robotic dogs, to help with parcel deliveries in the Netherlands. The aim is to help support delivery workers and improve service delivery.
PostNL experiments with robots for future deliveries
Dutch postal service PostNL recently conducted a series of experiments in Leerdam to test how different types of robots could help with parcel deliveries. This included a robotic dog, service robot and human-like robot.
The robot dog was used to assist a delivery worker with carrying packages to recipients, while the service robot helped at PostNL delivery points and the humanoid robot was used to fill parcel lockers. Of all three, the robotic dog showed the most promise and will be the focus in the future.
“This research explores how robotics can make a valuable contribution to parcel delivery, with the aim of supporting deliverers and improving service through technological innovation,” wrote the company in a news release.
Not the first time robots used by PostNL
While PostNL is testing new robots to see how they perform in the field, the mail company has already been using robots in sorting centres for years. Since 2021, PostNL’s robotic sorting centre in Nieuwegein has used 175 robots and robotic arms on conveyor belts to sort small parcels quickly and efficiently.
Investing in technological innovation for deliveries is PostNL’s way of trying to “future proof” the company. The postal service has been requesting financial support from the government for quite some time after struggling with staff shortages and rising costs. While the government has denied extra funding, it did approve a post delivery target extension from 24 hours to three days.