Robot dogs help PostNL delivery workers in new experiment

PostNL has started experimenting with various types of robots, including robotic dogs, to help with parcel deliveries in the Netherlands. The aim is to help support delivery workers and improve service delivery.

PostNL experiments with robots for future deliveries

Dutch postal service PostNL recently conducted a series of experiments in Leerdam to test how different types of robots could help with parcel deliveries. This included a robotic dog, service robot and human-like robot.

The robot dog was used to assist a delivery worker with carrying packages to recipients, while the service robot helped at PostNL delivery points and the humanoid robot was used to fill parcel lockers. Of all three, the robotic dog showed the most promise and will be the focus in the future.

“This research explores how robotics can make a valuable contribution to parcel delivery, with the aim of supporting deliverers and improving service through technological innovation,” wrote the company in a news release.