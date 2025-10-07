Post delivery target in the Netherlands to be extended from 24 hours to 3 days

Instead of the current 24 hours, post deliveries in the Netherlands will be allowed to take up to two days from 2026 and up to three days from 2027, the Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs has announced.

The Dutch government is granting PostNL permission to extend its mail delivery targets from 24 hours to three days. Previously, outgoing Minister of Economic Affairs Vincent Karremans extended the window from one to two days starting from 2026 and eventually three days from 2028 or 2029.

However, PostNL complained that delivering mail five days a week would not be possible in a cost-effective manner, even with the broader delivery window and threatened to cut deliveries to just two days a week. Now, Karremans has approved an amendment to the Postal Decree to allow the postal service to change delivery targets at an earlier date, keeping mail delivery at five days a week.

Condolence and medical mail will still be delivered within 24 hours, six days a week. "The current rules are outdated. Dutch people have started sending far fewer letters and cards,” said Karremans in a statement. “At the same time, we want a company to perform excellent postal delivery. I can't ask a company to carry out a government order at a loss in the long term. That's why regulations must keep pace with the times, and I'm relaxing the rules slightly to continue to guarantee reliable postal delivery."