Calls mount for all parking fines in the Netherlands to be sent by mail

The National Ombudsman has called for parking fines in the Netherlands to be sent by post, as digital notices are twice as likely to go unpaid. Residents are often unaware that fines are sent to MijnOverheid, the official portal where you can securely access messages from the government and other organisations.

Based on figures NOS gathered from municipalities, parking fines sent via MijnOverheid are twice as likely to go unpaid compared to fines sent by mail. In Amsterdam, 36 percent of residents who received the notice digitally missed the payment deadline compared with 20 percent who needed a payment reminder after receiving a fine in the mail.

A similar pattern is seen in other Dutch cities; residents in Almelo, Enschede, Hengelo and Oldenzaal were less likely to pay their parking fines when received digitally (28 percent) than when they got a paper notice (13 percent).

According to NOS, digital parking fines often go unpaid because people are unaware that notices are sent through MijnOverheid, they don’t regularly check their inboxes, or they haven’t updated their email address on the system and therefore don’t receive notifications. "Water boards, UWV, everything is digital these days," said Munish Ramlal, ombudsman for the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area. "Almost half of the Dutch population misses such a message now and then.”