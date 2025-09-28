Home
New Dutch cameras that catch drivers using phones bring in €5m in first 4 months

By Abi Carter

Earlier this year, the Netherlands announced that it was rolling out new types of speed cameras that could detect when people were using their mobile phones while driving. Having now been in use for four months, it has been revealed that the new cameras have already generated more than 5 million euros in traffic fines.

New focus cameras bring in 12.000 fines in first months of operation

Known as “focus cameras”, the special traffic cameras can automatically detect when drivers have their phones in their hands while driving, and make it easier for the police to catch people breaking traffic regulations. 

According to the Central Judicial Collection Agency (CJCA), in their first four months of operation between May and August 2025, the 12 focus cameras that are currently active nationwide recorded more than 12.000 drivers using their phones. With each violation resulting in a fine of 430 euros, excluding administrative fees, that works out at more than 5 million euros in fines. 

In a press release, the CJCA noted that the number of fines issued for mobile phone use while driving spiked significantly in the second reporting period for the year, up by 23.000 compared to the same period in 2024. They attributed this to the use of focus cameras.  

Where are the most people caught using phones while driving in the Netherlands?

In absolute numbers, the most active flash camera is situated on the N307 in Kampen. It caught 4.130 drivers using their phones between May and August this year. Lots of drivers were also caught on the Lozerlaan in The Hague (1.667), the N50 in Kampen (1.003) and the Alkemadelaan in The Hague (922). 

The CJCA is continuing to roll out more focus cameras and says it expects to have 40 in operation by the end of the year. 

Abi Carter

Editor in chief at IamExpat Media

Abi studied German and History at the University of Manchester and has since lived in Berlin, Hamburg and Utrecht, working since 2017 as a writer, editor and content marketeer.

