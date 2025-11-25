The head of the Dutch Central Judicial Collection Agency (CJIB), the company tasked with collecting outstanding fines from residents of the Netherlands, has said that traffic fines have risen too much and are no longer proportional to the severity of the offence.

Traffic fines rise too quickly if unpaid, says head of CJIB

In an interview with the Leeuwarder Courant, Albert Hazelhoff, the outgoing head of the CJIB, said that traffic fines had become excessive. He pointed particularly to the surcharge system - which sees penalties quickly rise by up to 300 percent when someone neglects to pay a fine - and said it had grown “out of all proportion”.

Hazelhoff said people often forget to pay fines, but the current system allows the penalties to stack up too quickly - so that a simple traffic fine could suddenly land someone in debt, or prove an additional source of stress for someone already experiencing financial difficulties.

“We want a reduction in the fine increase, both from a debt perspective and for the sake of uniformity. Or just one reminder with an increase instead of the current two,” Hazelhoff said. “Increases in criminal law fines are also more limited, around 20 percent. That’s very different from 300 percent.”