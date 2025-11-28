Dutch fuel prices to go up from January, savings will go into public transport

Fuel will become more expensive in the Netherlands next year, after the Dutch government opted to increase taxes on petrol and diesel. Revenue from the higher tax will be invested in public transport.

Taxes on fuel to rise next year as government subsidy redirected to public transport

The House of Representatives this week narrowly passed a ChristenUnie proposal to redirect part of a fuel tax break towards public transport. This means that a portion of funds originally earmarked to subsidise the cost of fuel for drivers in the Netherlands will instead be used to avert budget cuts to public transport.

Without the government subsidy, taxes on fuel will rise - by 3,6 cents per litre for diesel, and by 1,3 cents per litre for petrol. This will result in customers paying higher prices at the pump.

Fuel tax discount in place in the Netherlands since 2022

The fuel tax discount was originally introduced after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which sent natural gas prices soaring in Europe. 1,7 billion euros in the 2026 budget had been earmarked to continue the subsidy into the new year - a figure now reduced to around 1,3 billion euros.