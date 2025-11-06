Home
Train tickets in the Netherlands to cost 6,5 percent more in 2026

Lea Rae / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Dutch rail company NS has announced that train ticket prices in the Netherlands will increase by an average of 6,52 percent in 2026. There will also be several changes to travel subscriptions.

NS to raise train ticket prices in the Netherlands

Train ticket prices in the Netherlands are set to rise by 6,52 percent from January 1, 2026, NS has announced. This was originally going to be a 12 percent increase, before NS set out to cut costs to ensure the rise was no higher than 9 percent.  

The Dutch rail operator has now finalised the price rise, which is based on the expected inflation for 2026. To keep the cost lower than what was first predicted, NS is going to spread the additional fare increase over four years.

After the government announced that it would not allocate any more funds to dampen rising train travel costs, NS was forced to raise its prices. "The price increase is therefore higher than we had hoped, but much lower than previously feared,” commercial director of NS Bertien van Baak said in a press release

“We believe it's important to limit the average price increase. We are also providing affordable options with specific subscriptions and promotions like the NS PrijsTijd Deals."

Changes to NS travel subscriptions for 2026

To cover the lower price increase, NS is making a few changes. Earlier this year, the rail company replaced the youth day ticket with a 40 percent discount, and from January first class train tickets for weekdays will see a sharper price hike than second class tickets. This price difference will be reduced for weekends.

Additionally, the Weekend Voordeel and Altijd Voordeel subscriptions, which allow passengers to travel at a discount on weekends, and during off-peak hours and at rush hour, will be discontinued from February 1, 2026. “Research shows that many travellers find the current range of season tickets too extensive and sometimes confusing,” writes NS. “For the majority of current season ticket holders, an alternative season ticket will soon be more advantageous.”

Travellers who forget to check out will also be charged more: the fee will increase from 20 euros to 33,30 euros. Renting a bicycle from a Dutch train station, known as an OV-fiets, will cost 15 cents more at 4,80 euros. 

The Kids Vrij ticket, which allows children up to the age of 11 to travel on Dutch trains without cost, will remain free and the price of the Railrunner day ticket, allowing kids unlimited travel on public transport for 24 hours, will stay at 2,50 euros.

