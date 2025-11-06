Train tickets in the Netherlands to cost 6,5 percent more in 2026

Dutch rail company NS has announced that train ticket prices in the Netherlands will increase by an average of 6,52 percent in 2026. There will also be several changes to travel subscriptions.

NS to raise train ticket prices in the Netherlands

Train ticket prices in the Netherlands are set to rise by 6,52 percent from January 1, 2026, NS has announced. This was originally going to be a 12 percent increase, before NS set out to cut costs to ensure the rise was no higher than 9 percent.

The Dutch rail operator has now finalised the price rise, which is based on the expected inflation for 2026. To keep the cost lower than what was first predicted, NS is going to spread the additional fare increase over four years.

After the government announced that it would not allocate any more funds to dampen rising train travel costs, NS was forced to raise its prices. "The price increase is therefore higher than we had hoped, but much lower than previously feared,” commercial director of NS Bertien van Baak said in a press release.