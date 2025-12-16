ECB holiday closure could delay December salaries in the Netherlands

Bank transfers in the Netherlands are expected to face a four-day processing delay at the end of December due to the Christmas holidays. This means that workers could receive their salaries later than expected. Here’s what you need to know:

ECB services not available during holidays

Bank account holders in the Netherlands and other European countries have been warned that money transfers may face a delay at the end of December.

This is because the European Central Bank’s (ECB) processing services are out of action on public holidays and weekends. Because the December 24 and 25 holidays fall on a Thursday and Friday, customers’ transfers may be delayed by a total of four days.

This means that you might receive your salary payment later, or your rent may be taken after the four-day period.