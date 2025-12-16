Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
ECB holiday closure could delay December salaries in the Netherlands

ECB holiday closure could delay December salaries in the Netherlands

Jacqueline van Kerkhof / Shutterstock.com 

By
Simone Jacobs
Olivia Logan

Bank transfers in the Netherlands are expected to face a four-day processing delay at the end of December due to the Christmas holidays. This means that workers could receive their salaries later than expected. Here’s what you need to know:

ECB services not available during holidays

Bank account holders in the Netherlands and other European countries have been warned that money transfers may face a delay at the end of December.

This is because the European Central Bank’s (ECB) processing services are out of action on public holidays and weekends. Because the December 24 and 25 holidays fall on a Thursday and Friday, customers’ transfers may be delayed by a total of four days.

This means that you might receive your salary payment later, or your rent may be taken after the four-day period.

Which bank transfers are not impacted by ECB closures?

Not all payment transfer types are impacted by the ECB closures. For example, payments between two individuals who have accounts with the same bank will not be impacted.

Instant transfers will also be unaffected. Be aware that some banks allow customers to make instant transfers for free, while others may charge a fee for the convenience.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more
Olivia Logan

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for Germany at IamExpat Media. Olivia first came to Germany in 2013 to work as an Au Pair. Since studying English Literature and German in Scotland, Freiburg and Berlin she has worked as a features journalist and news editor.Read more

Related Stories

KLM announces new flight connection to Finnish LaplandKLM announces new flight connection to Finnish Lapland
Only 42 percent of people in the Netherlands spend holiday pay on vacationsOnly 42 percent of people in the Netherlands spend holiday pay on vacations
May 2025: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowMay 2025: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
April 2025: 9 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowApril 2025: 9 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
7 Dutch Christmas traditions to incorporate into your festivities7 Dutch Christmas traditions to incorporate into your festivities
December 2024: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowDecember 2024: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
When is the deadline to post your Christmas packages from the Netherlands?When is the deadline to post your Christmas packages from the Netherlands?
November 2024: 7 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowNovember 2024: 7 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.