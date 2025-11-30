KLM announces new flight connection to Finnish Lapland

Fancy a magical winter excursion this holiday season? KLM is bringing a touch of arctic magic to its winter schedule with a brand-new route to Kittilä, Finland - the heart of Lapland - putting ski slopes, reindeer, and even the Northern Lights within easy reach of Amsterdam.

More flights from Amsterdam to Finland this winter

Starting from November 23, 2025, the flagship Dutch airline will offer a weekly Sunday flight between Amsterdam and Kittilä, popularly known as the gateway to Finnish Lapland.

The new connection creates an easy route between the largest Dutch airport and popular winter hotspots like Levi and Ylläs. As well as hitting the ski slopes, travellers can delight in various festive activities like reindeer safaris and husky tours.

KLM expanding its winter timetable to various popular destinations

In a press release, KLM said the route was established in response to growing demand for Lapland as a winter destination. It will also increase the number of connections to Rovaniemi from three to four times per week, making it easier for travellers to explore Finland.