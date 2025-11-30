Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
KLM announces new flight connection to Finnish Lapland

KLM announces new flight connection to Finnish Lapland

By Abi Carter

Fancy a magical winter excursion this holiday season? KLM is bringing a touch of arctic magic to its winter schedule with a brand-new route to Kittilä, Finland - the heart of Lapland - putting ski slopes, reindeer, and even the Northern Lights within easy reach of Amsterdam

More flights from Amsterdam to Finland this winter

Starting from November 23, 2025, the flagship Dutch airline will offer a weekly Sunday flight between Amsterdam and Kittilä, popularly known as the gateway to Finnish Lapland. 

The new connection creates an easy route between the largest Dutch airport and popular winter hotspots like Levi and Ylläs. As well as hitting the ski slopes, travellers can delight in various festive activities like reindeer safaris and husky tours.

KLM expanding its winter timetable to various popular destinations

In a press release, KLM said the route was established in response to growing demand for Lapland as a winter destination. It will also increase the number of connections to Rovaniemi from three to four times per week, making it easier for travellers to explore Finland. 

The winter timetable sees KLM add Barbados as another destination in its network, along with some popular summer destinations that will now be available year-round, including Exeter, Ljubljana, Hyderabad and Georgetown. From February 2026, KLM will also offer direct flights to San Diego. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Abi Carter

Editor in chief at IamExpat Media

Abi studied German and History at the University of Manchester and has since lived in Berlin, Hamburg and Utrecht, working since 2017 as a writer, editor and content marketeer. Although she's happily taken on some German and Dutch quirks, she keeps a stash of Yorkshire Tea on hand, because nowhere does a brew quite like home.Read more

Related Stories

7 Dutch Christmas traditions to incorporate into your festivities7 Dutch Christmas traditions to incorporate into your festivities
December 2024: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowDecember 2024: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
When is the deadline to post your Christmas packages from the Netherlands?When is the deadline to post your Christmas packages from the Netherlands?
November 2024: 7 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowNovember 2024: 7 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
December 2023: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowDecember 2023: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
May 2023: 9 things expats in the Netherlands need to know May 2023: 9 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
Schiphol boss promises that airport will run smoothly over ChristmasSchiphol boss promises that airport will run smoothly over Christmas
Unique ideas for Christmas decorationsUnique ideas for Christmas decorations
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.