Higher rents possible in the Netherlands with easing of rent regulations

The Dutch government is set to relax the Affordable Rental Act, allowing landlords in the middle housing sector to raise rents once again. Other plans to address the housing crisis have also been proposed.

Relaxing Dutch rent controls to combat landlords selling up

After the Affordable Rent Act was introduced in July 2024, aimed at regulating rental prices in the middle and social housing sectors, the rental supply in the Netherlands dropped when landlords started selling off their rental properties. To combat the offloading of more affordable rental housing, the government plans to relax the rent control law, RTL Nieuws reports.

Measures include adjusting the points system to allow the WOZ value to have more influence on how much rent a landlord can charge and removing penalty points for homes without outdoor space. This means that homes with a higher WOZ value and those without outdoor areas could now cost more in rent.

With the introduction of the rent law, temporary rental contracts were prohibited except for students from outside a municipality. Under the upcoming changes, temporary rental contracts will be permitted for all students.