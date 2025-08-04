Unrealistic promises from politicians worsen Dutch housing crisis, say experts

In an open letter to politicians in the Netherlands, experts have warned that unrealistic promises made in the lead-up to the election period could worsen the Dutch housing crisis. They advocate for more realistic long-term policies instead, such as phasing out mortgage interest deductions.

Dutch political parties propose short-sighted housing policies

While solving the housing shortage in the Netherlands has been a priority among country leaders since 2017, the problem has only gotten worse. As political parties reveal their plans before the election in October, experts are concerned that things will continue to deteriorate.

"I'm a bit shocked by the media appearances of some of the party leaders," Housing Systems Professor Peter Boelhouwer told AD. "They're spouting off the cuff a lot of things that we believe are unrealistic and could even make matters worse."

One such example includes VVD’s plans to introduce more measures to help first-time homebuyers secure funding when applying for a mortgage, which, according to experts, would add more “price pressure” and exacerbate the housing shortage.